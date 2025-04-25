Solar activity has been at low levels with only minor C-class

flaring through April 24, 2025, and is expected to be moderate with

a chance of M-class flares (R1-R2, Minor-Moderate) through April 26.

No Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) have been observed.

A southwest CME was observed on April 23 and is considered to be

far-side due to the lack of any on-disk plasma motion/flare

activity.



Solar wind parameters continued to be slightly enhanced due to the

Coronal Hole High-Speed Streams (CH HSS) associated with the

positive polarity coronal holes in the southern hemisphere. Solar

wind parameters are expected to continue to be influenced by

positive polarity, with CH HSS conditions through April 26. Nominal

conditions are expected thereafter.



On April 25, Spaceweather.com reported the Earth was struck by an

interplanetary shockwave on April 24 around 0700 UTC. An

interplanetary shock wave is an abrupt change in the solar wind -

probably caused by the Coronal Mass Ejection.



Overall, solar activity remained at low levels. Region AR4064

remained the largest sunspot group on the disk. The regions

intermediate spots grew in penumbral area over the past 24 hours.



The geomagnetic field is expected to remain at mostly quiet to

unsettled levels, with active conditions likely on April 27 due to

the influence from multiple positive polarity CH HSS.



There are currently 11 numbered sunspot regions on the solar disk.



Solar activity is expected to be low with a chance for M-class

flares on April 26 and 27.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for April 26 to May 2 is 8, 8, 6, 6,

6, 25, and 35, with a mean of 13.4. The Predicted Planetary K Index

is 3, 3, 2, 2, 2, 5, and 6, with a mean of 3.3. Predicted 10.7

centimeter flux is 165, 165, 170, 170, 170, 170, and 175, with a

mean of 169.3.



