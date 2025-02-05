On May 2, Spaceweather.com reported: "Astronomers are monitoring a

very large sunspot now turning toward Earth. Sunspot AR4079

stretches more than 140,000 km from end to end and has two dark

cores each large enough to swallow Earth. Moreover, it is surrounded

by a ring of Ellerman Bombs.



"Ellerman bombs are a sign of magnetic complexity in a sunspot.

Opposite polarities bump together, reconnect, and--boom! A

full-fledged flare may not be far behind."



Solar activity increased to moderate levels this past week. The

largest flare was on April 30 from an area where there was a major

M-class flare producer on its previous rotation last week.



No Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) were observed. Solar

activity is expected to be low with a chance for M-class flares

(R1-R2, minor-moderate), and a slight chance for X-class flares

(R3-strong) through May 2.



Radio blackouts reaching the R1 levels were observed over the past

24 hours. The largest was on April 30.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - May 1, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"In the past few weeks I have allowed myself to take a break because

I have been under the care of excellent doctors and caring nurses in

a top Prague hospital. Fortunately, I had a receiver available and

could and did use it occasionally, but the computer was at home, QRB

53 km away. Now I'm back and continuing my usual activities:

observing the events between the Sun and the Earth, analyzing the

context and trying to predict the future developments (yes, I know

that more accurate predictions are not possible, while I can well

justify why - but why not take science a bit as a sport too,

right...?).



"In the last few days of April, AR4079 rose on the northeastern limb

of the solar disk, while soon increased in area to over 1000

millionths. Already during the early months of this year, the Sun

had subtly hinted that the centre of gravity of activity might shift

from its southern to its northern hemisphere, but only now can we

see this trend more clearly. So, it's possible that we're in for

another upward swing within the current 11-year cycle, with active

regions mostly north of the equator. This could hold the promise of

improved ionospheric shortwave propagation conditions this Autumn.



"During this April, we experienced a really large number of

geomagnetically disturbed days and mostly low MUF values. The calm

and improvement occurred only in the last decade of April, when we

witnessed all six geomagnetically quiet days of the whole April.



"Going forward, although we do not expect a major increase in solar

activity for the time being, it will not be important during the

Northern Hemisphere ionospheric Summer. Solar activity will more or

less remain at the current level, the geomagnetic field will be

calmer compared to the past weeks - and the situation in the

ionosphere will be more favourable."



Solar wind parameters remained slightly enhanced due to waning

positive polarity of the Coronal Hole High-Speed Stream (CH HSS)

influences. A return to a mostly ambient-like state is expected for

May 1, but by May 2, an enhancement in solar wind parameters is

likely with the arrival of a recurrent, negative polarity CH HSS.



Unsettled to active levels will likely persist into May 4 as an

additional negative polarity CH HSS moves into place.



Geomagnetic field activity is likely to reach G1 (Minor) storm

levels on May 5 and 6 due to negative polarity CH HSS influences,

and again on May 18 due to positive polarity CH HSS influences.



Periods of active conditions are likely on May 07 to 10, and on May

16 and 17 in response to CH HSS influences. Quiet and quiet to

unsettled levels are expected to prevail throughout the remainder of

the period.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for May 3 to 9 is 10, 8, 18, 18, 15,

15, and 15, with a mean of 14.1. Predicted Planetary K Index is 3,

3, 5, 5, 4, 4, and 4, with a mean of 4. Predicted 10.7 centimeter

flux is 140, 140, 150, 160, 160, 165, and 165, with a mean of 154.3.



