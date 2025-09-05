The Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast from the

USAF/NOAA indicates that solar activity has been at low levels for

the past 24 hours.



There are currently four numbered sunspot regions on the solar disk.

Solar activity is expected to be low with a chance for M-class

flares on May 10 and 11.



A simultaneous filament eruption produced a narrow Coronal Mass

Ejection (CME) signature that was first observed on May 6, and an

additional slower filament eruption was also observed. Analysis of

the events is ongoing and there was no significant growth or decay

observed in the spotted regions on the visible Sun.



The geomagnetic field is likely to experience periods of active

conditions on May 10 and 11 due to continued Coronal Hole High-Speed

Stream influences (CH HSS).



Geomagnetic field activity is likely to reach G1 (Minor) storm

levels on May 18, and May 29 to 31 due to negative polarity coronal

hole influences. Periods of active conditions are likely on May 16

and 17, and on May 19 to 21 in response to CH HSS influences.



On Spaceweather.com for May 9, there is a video of a "Solar Tornado"

occurring on the Sun's surface.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, May 8, 2025, from F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Although we were expecting more activity in the relatively large

sunspot group AR4079 that crossed the central meridian on May 4, it

did not happen. Indeed, its magnetic configuration did not promise

it. Instead, a sufficiently fast and proton - and especially

free-electron-rich solar wind blew from the edges of the coronal

holes, which for most of the past days since the beginning of May

caused not only increased geomagnetic activity, but also increased

attenuation and scattering of radio waves in the ionosphere.



"Only a slight improvement in the situation can be predicted. In a

few days, the only one major active region that we know about thanks

to helioseismology should appear on the eastern limb of the solar

disk. Again, it is likely to be the only one in the disk, while the

small number of remaining ones will more or less not contribute to

the overall level of solar activity.



"It remains the case that solar activity is likely to shift from the

southern hemisphere to the northern hemisphere this year, but this

will probably not yet happen in May."



The latest video report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XZ7C6ja3ZmE .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for May 10 to 16 is 12, 10, 5, 5, 5,

5, and 12, with a mean of 7.7. The Predicted Planetary K Index for

the same period is 4, 3, 2, 2, 2, 2, and 4, with a mean of 2.7.

Predicted 10.7 centimeter flux is 165, 165, 160, 155, 155, 155, and

155, with a mean of 158.6.