After weeks of calm, solar activity is suddenly high again, with two

strong solar flares erupting from opposite sides of the Sun. A

Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) was associated with a strong solar flare

on May 12, but modeling shows the ejection passing behind Earth. The

geomagnetic field has been at unsettled to active conditions.



A CME associated with a filament eruption in the northern hemisphere

is expected to pass above Earth on May 17, glancing influences will

likely enhance the solar wind field during this time. The

co-rotating interacting region (CIR) associated with the large,

positive polarity Coronal Hole (CH) in the southern hemisphere is

expected to become geoeffective on May 18 which will further enhance

the field.



There remains a 65% chance that M-Class (R1-R2, Minor-Moderate)

level flare activity will occur through May 18 with a 30% chance for

X-Class (R3-Strong) levels during the same time due to the complex

magnetic field within Region AR4087.



The solar wind reflected influences from the Coronal Hole High-Speed

Stream (CH HSS) originating from the negative polarity coronal hole

in the southwest part of the sun.



The forecast of Solar and Geomagnetic Activity for May 17 to June 2,

2025:



Solar activity is expected to be predominantly low through the

outlook period, with varying chances for M-class flare activity.



No proton events are expected at geosynchronous orbit.



The greater than 2 MeV electron flux at geosynchronous orbit is

expected to be at moderate levels until May 28, and again on June 6

and 7. High levels are expected from May 29 to June 5 as CH HSS

influences increase during this time.



Geomagnetic field activity is anticipated to reach minor storm

levels on May 28 to June 1 under negative polarity CH HSS

influences.



Active levels are likely June 2 and 6. Mostly unsettled levels are

likely on May 18 to 21, as well as June 2 and 5. Quiet levels are

expected on May 22 to 26.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - May 15, 2025, from F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"The level of solar activity in the first half of May mostly did not

resemble the current peak of the 25th 11-year cycle. The total

number of sunspot groups across the disk ranged from two (May 2) to

six (May 11), with no more than one larger group - first the

relatively quiet AR4079 and then the eruptively very active AR4086

(whose growth could already be tracked prior to disk rise on the

http://jsoc.stanford.edu/ - 'Helioseismic Far-Side Imaging'

website).



"Ionospheric shortwave propagation conditions were mostly poor to

below average. The main culprit was not the slightly lower level of

solar radiation, but was mainly the solar wind. The Earth's

ionosphere was under the influence of elevated free electron

concentrations on most days, while was later bombarded by protons

following the increase in flare activity in AR4086 with subsequent

CMEs.



"The consequence was not so much lower MUF values as increased

attenuation and scattering in the ionosphere. This was all the more

advantageous for stations with higher powers and, in particular,

with antenna systems with low radiation angles.



"Further increases in solar activity in the northern half of the

solar disk are still expected in the coming months but cannot be

predicted more accurately. In modern times, however, we can monitor

it closely - and prepare for it all the better and in good time."



On May 16, Spaceweather.com reports that an Aurora warning is issued

for the planet Mars!



The latest solar report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube at: https://youtu.be/5hRRuaP-bT0?si=bQr5hSz0vc8WPepn .



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for May 17 to 23 is 5, 8, 10, 8, 8,

6, and 6, with a mean of 7.3. The Predicted Planetary K Index is 2,

3, 4, 3, 3, 2, and 2, with a mean of 2.7. 10.7 centimeter flux is

115, 115, 120, 125, 125, 125, and 130, with a mean of 122.1.





