Solar activity reached moderate levels early this past week with

several flares. An X1-class flare erupted mid-week, but activity has

slowed down with the majority of the low-level C-class flares. A

coronal mass ejection (CME) was observed on May 27 with a flare from

Region AR4100.



Modelling determined the CME to be well behind Earth's orbit. No

other potentially Earth-directed CMEs were detected in available

coronagraph imagery. M-class flare activity, minor - moderate, is

likely, with a slight chance for X-class flare events, strong or

greater, through May 30.



The forecast of Solar and Geomagnetic Activity to June 21, 2025:



Solar activity is likely to reach moderate levels

(R1-R2/Minor-Moderate), with a chance for R3 (Strong), over the next

three days as Region AR4098, the most productive region on the

visible disk, makes its way to the west limb of the Sun. A chance

for M-class X-ray activity (R1-R2) will persist throughout the

outlook period due to multiple regions on the visible as well as

multiple active regions scheduled to return from the far side of the

Sun.



No proton events are expected at geosynchronous orbit.



The Geomagnetic field activity is expected to be at a mostly

elevated level due to anticipated influence from multiple, recurrent

coronal holes. G1 (minor) geomagnetic storms are likely on June

13-14; active conditions are likely over June 2, June 5, June 10 and

11, and June 15 to 17.



Unsettled conditions are likely over June 3 and 4, June 6 and 7, and

June 18 to 21. Quiet conditions are only expected on June 8 and 9.



On May 30, Spaceweather.com reports on a Super-Fast Solar Wind, and

a 24-hour Geomagnetic Storm.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - May 29, 2025, from F. K, Janda, OK1HH:



"On May 29, geomagnetic activity reached the level of a strong storm

(Kp 7) worldwide, which came as no surprise to those who had been

monitoring the recurring disturbances during the last four solar

rotations, and especially the developments on the Sun over the last

five days or so.



"Solar flares were observed, only occasionally with coronal mass

ejections (CMEs). Although the large coronal hole in the southwest

of the solar disk disappeared, other coronal holes appeared across

the solar disk in the meantime. The largest of these extends from

the southwest to the northeast and has been crossing the central

meridian since May 26. It has negative polarity and is associated

with the arrival of a high-speed stream (up to about 730 km/s). Even

in the coming days, after the current disturbance subsides, mild

active storm conditions (Kp 4) will continue.



"Overall solar activity will increase slightly in the coming days,

and geomagnetically active days will alternate irregularly with

calmer ones. Ionospheric conditions for shortwave propagation will

improve, but at best only to average levels."



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for May 31 to June 6 is 8, 10, 12,

8, 10, 12, and 10, with a mean of 10. The Predicted Planetary K

Index is 3, 3, 4, 3, 3, 4, and 3, with a mean of 3.3. Predicted

10.7 centimeter flux is 125, 120, 115, 110, 110, 115, and 120, with

a mean of 116.4.

