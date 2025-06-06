Solar activity remained at moderate levels earlier this week. There

was an approximately 20-degree filament eruption on June 4 and a

possibly related Coronal Mass Ejection (CME). The CME is unlikely to

have an Earth-directed component, but analysis is in progress.



The geomagnetic field is expected to be quiet to unsettled on June 7

as High Speed Stream (HSS) activity continues. G1 (Minor) storm

levels are likely with the anticipated onset of a CME - that left

the Sun on June 3 - around mid-to-late on June 7. On June 8,

unsettled to active levels are expected.



Unsettled to active conditions are likely June 10 to 12 due to

recurrent negative polarity Coronal Hole High Speed Stream (CH HSS)

influences. Unsettled to G1 (Minor) conditions are likely on June 13

to 22 due to positive polarity CH HSS influences. Unsettled to G1

(Minor) conditions are likely on June 23 to 28 due to negative

polarity CH HSS influences.



Solar activity is expected to be low with a chance for M-class

flares (R1-R2/Minor-Moderate) and a slight chance for an X-class

flare (R3-Strong) on June 7.



Solar wind speed parameters increased from approximately 550 km/s to

nearly 810 km/s before decreasing to around 760 km/s. This could

either be transient influence or a transition back into the Coronal

Hole High Speed Streams.



Quiet to active levels are expected to prevail on June 7.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - June 5, 2025, from F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"When assessing solar activity based on the sunspot, or more

modernly based on the intensity of solar radio noise, we can

tentatively conclude that the maximum of the 25th cycle occurred

last spring and summer, or early autumn (the highest smoothed

sunspot number was in October 2024: R12 = 160.8, and then declined).

Even so, it was much higher than most astronomers had predicted.



"But that's not the end of the story. In May of this year in

particular, there was a surprising increase in the number and energy

of particles in the solar wind, especially during larger solar

flares. Particle ionization also affects the Earth's ionosphere,

although not as nicely as we would like given the state of the

Earth's ionosphere. In short, shortwave propagation conditions were

rarely good during May and especially early June 2025. They were

mostly unstable, disrupted, with irregular daily cycles and frequent

occurrences of increased attenuation.



"An exceptional phenomenon is the so-called Forbush effect, also

known as the 'Forbush decrease' in the intensity of galactic cosmic

rays after the arrival of a CME in the vicinity of Earth. The

largest decrease in cosmic ray intensity in more than 20 years, by

as much as 25%, was recorded on June 1, 2025 (the last time this

happened was on October 30, 2003). Particles ejected by the Sun will

remain in our vicinity and reduce the intensity of cosmic rays of

galactic origin for another week or two.



"A decline is generally expected in the further development of solar

activity. Only optimists admit that there will be one more increase

this year, probably in the northern half of the solar disk."



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for June 7 to 13 is 10, 8, 5, 15,

12, 10, and 35, with a mean of 13.6. Predicted Planetary K Index is

3, 3, 2, 4, 4, 3, and 6, with a mean of 3.6. Predicted 10.7

centimeter flux is 155, 155, 155, 155, 150, 150, and 155, with a

mean of 153.6.



