Solar activity is expected to range from low to moderate levels

through March 15. There is a varying chance for R1 or R2 (Minor or

Moderate) events, and a slight chance for R3 or greater events.



Geomagnetic field activity is likely to reach G1 (Minor) levels on

February 28, March 9, and March 12 to 14. Active levels are

predicted for March 1. Quiet, and quiet to unsettled conditions are

expected to prevail throughout the remainder of the period.



The NOAA Ap Index Forecast is 5 for February 21 and 22.



The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center reports no space weather

storms predicted for the next 24 hours.



For the last 24 hours, solar flare activity has been at low levels

with only a C-Class observed. The largest flare was a C8.1 on

February 19.



This flare was accompanied by a Type II radio emission and

associated CME off the Southwest edge of the solar disk. Modelling

efforts determined the bulk of the CME to miss ahead of Earth's

orbit. However, a weak glancing influence cannot be ruled out late

on February 24.



Region AR3996 is the largest and most complex region on the disk but

was responsible for only one C-Class flare. Flux emergence and an

increase in interior spots can be seen in Region AR3998 but overall

the region has been fairly quiet.



Spaceweather.com has an article link from the "Advancing Earth And

Space Sciences" website concerning an extreme compression of Earth's

magnetic field that was caused by the May 2024 solar superstorm.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - February 20, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"The increase in geomagnetic activity following the decrease in

solar activity is a simple phenomenon to explain: systems of

magnetic field lines over active regions in the Sun open up and

charged particles (both free electrons and the nuclei of hydrogen

atoms, or protons themselves) slip through them more easily into

space.



"In Earth's orbit, we see an increase in the solar wind and,

consequently, an increase in geomagnetic activity. At the same time,

the ionization rate of the ionosphere is increasing, while the

shortwave propagation conditions may not only worsen (due to

scattering on inhomogeneities) but also improve as the MUF may grow.

This was well known, for example, on Saturday 15 February on the

Europe-North America route.



"The only geomagnetically quiet days in the first half of the month

were 3-7 February. Then the solar wind, blowing from the long

canyon-shaped coronal hole, intensified and geomagnetic activity was

elevated for most of the second third of February. A calm trend can

be expected on most days of the last third of the month. Although

there does not appear to be a significant increase in solar

activity, it is sufficiently high. In addition, spring is

approaching, which is good news for the state of the ionosphere."



The predicted Planetary A Index is 5 for February 21 to 26, and 10

on February 27. The predicted Planetary K Index is 2 on February 22

to 26, and 3 on February 27. Predicted 10.7 cm solar flux is 170

for February 22 to 23, 190 on February 24, 195 on February 25, 200

on February 26, and 195 on February 27.



Sunspot numbers for February 16 to 20, 2025 were 271, 218, 187, 119,

and 123, with a mean of 183.6.



