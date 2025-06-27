Solar activity has been at low levels for the past 48 hours, with

low-level C-class flares.



There was a narrow coronal mass ejection (CME), likely associated

with minor flaring from Regions AR4117 and AR4118 between 1439 UTC

and 1524 UTC on June 24. Initial modeling indicated a miss, south

and behind Earth's orbit. However, it should be noted that analysis

of this event is low confidence given the assumed source location.



An enhanced solar wind environment is expected to continue through

June 28 under a negative polarity Coronal Hole High-Speed Stream

regime before beginning to trend towards a more nominal environment

on 29 June.



There is a chance for R1-R2 (Minor-Moderate) events through June 29.

There is also a slight chance for an R3 (Strong) or greater event

through June 29, as well as a slight chance for S1 (Minor) solar

radiation storm conditions through the reporting period.



Geomagnetic field activity is likely to reach active levels on July

1 to 3, 05 and 6, and 11 and 12, all due to recurrent CH HSS

influences. Quiet, and quiet to unsettled conditions are expected to

prevail throughout the remainder of the period through July 19.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - June 26, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"The last significant solar flare was recorded on June 15, reaching

an X-ray brightness of M8.4, while ejecting a CME into space. The

particle cloud arrived at Earth on June 18, with the subsequent

increase in solar wind speed, which caused an improvement in

propagation conditions in the lower shortwave bands.



"Although eruptions with higher X-ray brightness were also recorded,

they only caused shorter attenuation in the lower layers of the

ionosphere on the illuminated part of the Earth.



"Overall solar activity declined steadily after June 15, with five

to six visible sunspot groups. At most two were capable of producing

larger eruptions. Their proximity to two of the three observable

coronal holes near the equator made it possible to predict an

intensification of the solar wind and the occurrence of geomagnetic

disturbances for June 25-26 (or possibly also June 27).



"This was all the more likely given that it was the central meridian

region. Since then, however, the sunspot groups and coronal holes

have shrunk. The increase in solar wind speed (up to 700 km/s) and

geomagnetic activity (only G1) was therefore smaller. However, the

flux of electrons with energies above 2 MeV reached high values,

with a maximum flux of 1,260 pfu at 25/1355 UTC.



"Unfortunately, an increase in the concentration of free electrons

in the Earth's ionosphere is a relatively common phenomenon this

year and worsens the conditions for shortwave propagation.



"A return to background levels is expected from June 28. In July,

larger sunspot groups will return to the solar disk. Therefore, the

solar flux will rise slightly during the first ten days. Only a very

slight improvement in shortwave propagation conditions can be

expected in the summer ionosphere of the Earth's northern

hemisphere."



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for June 28 to July 4 is 15, 10, 5,

15, 15, 12, and 5, with a mean of 11. Predicted Planetary K Index

is 3,3, 2, 4, 4, 4, and 2, with a mean of 3.1. 10.7 centimeter flux

is 140, 145, 145, 140, 140, 140, and 145, with a mean of 142.1.





