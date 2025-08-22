On August 22, Spaceweather.com reports a fast-moving Coronal Mass

Ejection, or CME, left the Sun on August 21. However, it is not

Earth-directed, and is predicted to strike the planet Mars.



Solar activity has decreased back to low levels with a few weak

C-class flares observed from areas located in the northeast quadrant

of the solar disk. There are currently three sunspot regions on the

solar disk with the largest being Region AR4187. This region showed

some weak leader spot growth. The remaining two regions were quiet

and stable.



Solar wind parameters reflected negative polarity coronal hole high

speed stream (CH HSS) influences. A disturbed solar wind environment

is likely to continue through August 22.



There is a slight chance for R1 (Minor) radio blackouts through

August 23 due to the anticipated return of old active regions.

Probabilities increase slightly to a chance for an isolated event,

most likely from the east limb, on August 24 as old active regions

return to view.



Active conditions are likely again on August 28 due to negative

polarity Coronal Hole High Speed Stream influences. Periods of G1 to

G2 (Minor-Moderate) storming are likely on September 5, with active

conditions likely on September 4 and 6, due to positive polarity

Coronal Hole High Speed Stream influences. The remainder of the

period is expected to be at quiet or quiet to unsettled levels.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, August 21, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Higher solar activity in the first half of August was caused mainly

by two sunspot groups (out of a total of 11-13), whose magnetic

configuration allowed for the occurrence of moderately powerful

eruptions (class M). After their disappearance, the number of groups

dropped to three to five, while only energetically insignificant

eruptions sporadically occurred. Changes in the speed of the solar

wind and the concentration of particles in it had a significant

impact on the Earth's ionosphere. As usual, the source on the Sun

was the boundaries of coronal holes.



"After a brief calm in the geomagnetic field from August 13 to 15,

turbulent developments followed from August 19. At the beginning,

the speed of the solar wind rapidly increased from 350 to 650 km/s,

which was accompanied by a change in the polarity of the

longitudinal component of the interplanetary magnetic field Bz to

positive in a relatively long interval from 1130 to 1630 UT.

Therefore, the deterioration of shortwave propagation conditions was

only slight, while the MUF decline was delayed. We are now likely to

see a series of relatively calm days, probably until August 27.



Major disturbances are not expected to occur until around September

5, when the Earth will enter the same stream of solar particles as

it did around August 9."



The latest video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found on

YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=brxIxVgiH_A .



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for August 23 to 29 is 5, 5, 8, 8,

10, 12, and 8, with a mean of 8. Predicted Planetary K Index is 2,

2, 3, 3, 3, 4, and 3, with a mean of 2.9. 10.7 centimeter flux is

120, 125, 120, 120, 125, 125, and 130, with a mean of 123.6.





