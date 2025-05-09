Spaceweather.com for September 5 reports that a total lunar eclipse

occurs on September 7th. However, it will not be visible in the

Americas.



Solar activity will likely continue at moderate levels with isolated

M-class flares through September 6 due to the combined flare

potential of Regions AR4197 and AR4207. Probabilities decrease to

just a chance for M-class flares on September 7 as AR4197 moves

beyond the western limb.



An enhanced solar wind regime is anticipated to continue into

September 6 due to a positive polarity coronal hole high speed

stream.



On September 7, High Speed Stream activity combined with the arrival

of the September 4th CME is likely to cause further G1 (Minor)

storming levels with a chance for G2 (Moderate).



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, September 4, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"As soon as we begin to think that we are starting to understand

what is happening on the Sun and in its vicinity (where we and Earth

are located), Mother Nature shows us that it is not that simple. A

small example: while we were observing the extensive active region

4197 on the Sun, an eruption occurred in another, much smaller and

less conspicuous region, AR4199, which had a key influence on the

events of the following days. It happened on the evening of

Saturday, August 30, very close to the solar equator and the central

meridian, so it was directed towards Earth.



"The forecasts of further developments from all forecasting centers

were identical: the CME would arrive at Earth on September 1 in the

late afternoon to evening hours and cause a G2-class magnetic storm,

accompanied by auroras. And so, it happened.



"As predicted, the geomagnetic disturbance continued on September 2.

This was followed by a relatively rapid calm, and by September 4,

the state of the Earth's magnetosphere and ionosphere began to

approach what we are used to at the end of summer and beginning of

autumn - in other words, there was a noticeable improvement in the

conditions for ionospheric shortwave propagation.



"In further developments, the Earth will be affected by another

surge of solar wind on September 6. But this should come as no

surprise, as it is a regularly recurring passage of the Earth

through a stream of intensified solar wind linked to active areas on

the Sun. The entire system, together with the Sun, rotates once

every approximately 27 days. Therefore, predictions of the onset of

disturbances are relatively reliable."



The latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxbAzht2Eq0 .



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The predicted Planetary A Index for September 6 to 12 is 8, 12, 12,

12, 10, 5, and 5, with a mean of 9.1 The predicted Planetary K

Index is 3, 4, 4, 4, 4, 2, and 2, with a mean of 3.3. 10.7

centimeter flux is 175, 160, 140, 130, 125, 125, and 120, with a

mean of 139.3.







