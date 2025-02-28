A Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with a filament eruption

became visible on February 26 at 1448 UTC. Model analysis

determined this CME to be a miss ahead of the Sun/Earth line.



Unsettled to active levels are likely on February 28 to March 1 as a

Coronal Hole influence continues, and a glancing blow is possible

from a Coronal Mass Ejection that occurred on February 25.



Solar activity is forecast to range from low to moderate levels

through March 22.



Minor to Moderate activity (R1 to R2) is possible at different

points throughout the period as active regions grow, evolve, and

return from the far-side of the Sun. There is a slight chance for R3

(Major) or greater events if any of the active regions develop

additional complex magnetic structures.



Geomagnetic field activity is expected to be at quiet to unsettled

levels until March 6 with periodic, weak Coronal Hole influences.

Unsettled to active levels, with isolated G1 (Minor) storming

conditions are likely from March 7 to 18 as recurrent negative

polarity Coronal Holes are expected to be in a geoeffective

position.



NOAA Space Weather forecasts a 55% chance of a Class-M flare, and a

10% chance of a Class-X flare, both within the next 48 hours

(February 28 to March 1).



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - February 27, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Solar activity is now increasing, but the increase is irregular,

which causes, among other things, a decrease in the reliability of

forecasts. Geomagnetically quiet periods, especially when associated

with an increase in total solar activity (such as 20-23 February),

are accompanied by improved conditions for ionospheric radio wave

propagation. A subsequent disturbance can cause even further

improvement (which happened on 24 February).



"Following the increase in solar flare activity (from 23 February),

two proton flares were observed on 24 February. In the following

days, the Earth's ionosphere was under the influence of a

solar-derived proton rain, after which the density of free electrons

in it decreased due to recombination.



"However, the worsening of conditions was only noticeable on 25

February. The very next day, 26 February, there was an improvement,

in particular an increase in the MUF on a global scale. The jump in

the solar wind speed also contributed. However, the changes were so

rapid, even within a single day, that our assessment of the level of

conditions could have been reversed, depending on the time of day

and the frequency bands used.



"The developments described can be considered as a harbinger of a

March increase in solar activity. Since the Spring Equinox is

approaching, it will contribute to an improvement in ionospheric

shortwave propagation, more accurately called decameter waves. The

possible shorter worse spells on March 1-2 and March 5-6 will make

no difference, with the seasonal improvement not fully manifesting

itself until the second half of the month."



This weekend is the ARRL International DX SSB contest. Information

can be found at, https://www.arrl.org/arrl-dx .



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The predicted 10.7 cm flux for February 28 to March 6 is 195, 195,

190, 190, 190, 190, and 185, with a mean of 190.7. The predicted

Planetary A Index for February 28 to March 6 is 12, 10, 8, 5, 5, 5,

and 5, with a mean of 7.1. The predicted K Index for February 28 to

March 6 is 4, 3, 3, 2, 2, 2, and 2, with a mean of 2.6.





