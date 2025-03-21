Solar activity reached moderate levels due to an isolated M1.5/1n

flare on March 19 at 2040 UTC from Region AR4031. Regions AR4028,

AR4034, and AR4035 exhibited slight growth.



Region AR4026 re-emerged in the Southwest quadrant. Regions in the

Northwest quadrant, including AR4020, AR4022, AR4025, and AR4031 all

appeared to be in a decay phase.



No Earth-directed CMEs were detected in available coronagraph

imagery.



No S1 (Minor) or greater solar radiation storms are expected through

March 23.



No significant active region activity favorable for radiation storm

production is forecast.



C-class flares are expected to continue to March 22, with a chance

for isolated M-class (R1-Minor) flares.



A chance for R1-R2 (Minor to Moderate) radio blackouts due to

M-class flares will persist through March 23.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere - March 20, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"While the current solar activity is a bit lower than we would like

and then would be consistent with the current phase of the solar

cycle, it may be a prelude to another peak within the current

11-year cycle maximum.



"This hypothesis is supported by the starting shift of the sunspot

activity from the southern hemisphere of the Sun to the northern

hemisphere (see also the M-class flares in AR4031 and the following

filament flare, i.e., in the northwest quadrant of the solar disc).



"At the same time, the presently forecasted period is likely to

begin with a transient decrease in geomagnetic activity. But this

may be interrupted as early as March 23 if an enhanced solar wind

blowing from Solar Coronal Hole 24 hits Earth.



"If this happens in the daytime, a so-called positive phase of the

disturbance could follow with an increase in MUF and a general

improvement in ionospheric shortwave propagation conditions."



Spaceweather.com has a link to an article that discusses new

evidence that cosmic rays spark lightning.



Weak disturbances in the solar wind are anticipated through March 20

in response to persistent transient/High-Speed Stream (HSS) effects

as well as possible flanking influences of a nearby CME passage that

departed the Sun on March 17. Solar wind parameters are expected to

slowly diminish on March 21. Another enhancement is expected late

on March 22 due to the arrival of a CIR preceding a negative

polarity Coronal Hole HSS.



A CIR - or Corotating Interaction Region - is a recurring plasma

structure in the heliosphere formed when fast solar wind streams

interact with slower solar wind ahead of them.



Quiet to unsettled levels are expected on March 21. By late on March

22, unsettled to active levels are likely due to the aforementioned

CIR arrival.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The Predicted 10.7 centimeter flux for March 21 to 27 is 195, 200,

195, 190, 180, 165, and 160, with a mean of for a mean of 183.6 The

Predicted Planetary A Index is 8, 5, 5, 5, 15, 25, and 25, with a

mean of 12.6. The Predicted Planetary K Index is 3, 2, 2, 2, 4, 5,

and 5, with a mean of 3.3.





