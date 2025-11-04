The ARRL Solar Report
Due to most of the regions on the solar disk being fairly simple in
their magnetic complexity, solar activity is expected to remain at
low levels with a chance for M-class flares (R1 to R2, or Minor to
Moderate).
Solar wind parameters are expected to trend further towards nominal
levels as the Coronal Hole High-Speed Stream effects continue to
wane.
Additional enhancements from another negative polarity Coronal Hole
is likely on April 12, combined with potential effects from the
glancing blow of a Coronal Mass Ejection that left the Sun on April
8. Elevated conditions are likely to continue through April 13 as
the influences persist of the Coronal Hole.
Solar activity has been at moderate levels for the past 24 hours.
There are currently 8 numbered sunspot regions on the disk. Solar
activity is expected to be low with a chance for M-class flares on
April 12.
The long range forecast of Solar and Geomagnetic Activity for April
12 to May 3:
The declining trend in solar flux and activity is expected to bottom
out around April 15, after which a slowly increasing period is
expected. The anticipated return on April 22 of the active
longitudes that gave rise to Region AR4046 (responsible for X-flare
activity) should bring solar activity to moderate and occasionally
high levels through the end of the forecast period.
No proton events are expected at geosynchronous orbit until the
expected increase in flare activity beginning on April 22. Then
there will be an increasing chance for an isolated proton event as
the more potent regions approach the west limb by the end of the
forecast period.
Flux will subside to moderate levels after April 12 as the effects
from the fast stream wane. April 19 is expected to bring a return to
high levels, again in response to another recurrent fast stream. The
elevated conditions are expected to remain through April 28 before
returning to moderate levels.
Geomagnetic field activity is expected to be primarily quiet to
unsettled, with an isolated active period, until the return of a
recurrent geoeffective coronal hole between April 19 to 21. Active
conditions are expected to prevail through April 24 before the fast
solar wind stream wanes.
For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see
http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information
Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For
an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see
http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and
tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .
Also, check this:
https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt
"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.
The predicted Planetary A Index for April 12 to 18 is 12, 12, 12, 8,
5, 5, and 5, with a mean of 8.4. The predicted Planetary K Index is
3, 3, 3, 3, 2, 2, and 2, with a mean of 2.6. Predicted 10.7
centimeter flux is 140, 140, 140, 135, 140, 140, and 145, with a
mean of 140.
