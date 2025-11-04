Due to most of the regions on the solar disk being fairly simple in

their magnetic complexity, solar activity is expected to remain at

low levels with a chance for M-class flares (R1 to R2, or Minor to

Moderate).



Solar wind parameters are expected to trend further towards nominal

levels as the Coronal Hole High-Speed Stream effects continue to

wane.



Additional enhancements from another negative polarity Coronal Hole

is likely on April 12, combined with potential effects from the

glancing blow of a Coronal Mass Ejection that left the Sun on April

8. Elevated conditions are likely to continue through April 13 as

the influences persist of the Coronal Hole.



Solar activity has been at moderate levels for the past 24 hours.

There are currently 8 numbered sunspot regions on the disk. Solar

activity is expected to be low with a chance for M-class flares on

April 12.



The long range forecast of Solar and Geomagnetic Activity for April

12 to May 3:



The declining trend in solar flux and activity is expected to bottom

out around April 15, after which a slowly increasing period is

expected. The anticipated return on April 22 of the active

longitudes that gave rise to Region AR4046 (responsible for X-flare

activity) should bring solar activity to moderate and occasionally

high levels through the end of the forecast period.



No proton events are expected at geosynchronous orbit until the

expected increase in flare activity beginning on April 22. Then

there will be an increasing chance for an isolated proton event as

the more potent regions approach the west limb by the end of the

forecast period.



Flux will subside to moderate levels after April 12 as the effects

from the fast stream wane. April 19 is expected to bring a return to

high levels, again in response to another recurrent fast stream. The

elevated conditions are expected to remain through April 28 before

returning to moderate levels.



Geomagnetic field activity is expected to be primarily quiet to

unsettled, with an isolated active period, until the return of a

recurrent geoeffective coronal hole between April 19 to 21. Active

conditions are expected to prevail through April 24 before the fast

solar wind stream wanes.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



The predicted Planetary A Index for April 12 to 18 is 12, 12, 12, 8,

5, 5, and 5, with a mean of 8.4. The predicted Planetary K Index is

3, 3, 3, 3, 2, 2, and 2, with a mean of 2.6. Predicted 10.7

centimeter flux is 140, 140, 140, 135, 140, 140, and 145, with a

mean of 140.



