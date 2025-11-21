Solar activity has remained low this past week. The largest flare

was a C9.9 on November 19 from a region just beyond the NE limb near

N17. Region 4284 grew slightly in the early part of the period but

was in decay after November 19.



New Region 4287 was numbered. A Type II radio sweep (estimated at

695 km/s) was observed on November 19 at 2215 UTC, likely associated

with a B9.0 flare from just beyond the east limb. No Earth-directed

CMEs were observed. Solar activity is expected to be at low levels,

with slight chance for moderate levels (R1-R2/minor-moderate) to

November 21.



Solar wind parameters were at nominal levels. Solar wind speed

ranged from 346 - 421 km/s. Total field ranged from 4-8 nT while the

Bz component was between +8/-2 nT. Phi angle was predominantly

negative. By late November 20, a negative polarity coronal hole high

speed stream (CH HSS) is expected to become geoeffective, causing a

minor enhancement in the solar wind.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, November 20, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Solar activity over the last three months has fluctuated fairly

regularly within an approximately 27-day period, determined by the

rotation of the Sun. The positions of active longitudes do not

change much, which makes it relatively easy to predict not only

solar but also geomagnetic activity. However, we are still close to

the 11-year maximum, so the large solar flares on November 9, 10,

and 11 were not a major surprise.



"However, the fact that the coronal plasma clouds from the first two

flares merged (the second, faster one caught up with the first) and

caused a massive geomagnetic disturbance on November 12 could have

been a surprise.



"The massive disturbance lasted only until November 13, followed by

alternating calm days on November 14-15 and November 18-19 with

turbulent days, for which a more accurate forecast was not possible.

We are likely to see an increase in solar activity during the third

3rd of November and the first 3rd of December, with increased

geomagnetic activity most likely expected in the last days of

November and the first days of December. However, the regularity of

fluctuations in solar and geomagnetic activity will end during this

period, while it is advisable to pay attention to newly emerging

active regions and the shift of coronal holes on the Sun."



High Speed Stream activity is expected to wane through November 22.

Solar wind speeds in the 450-550 km/s range are likely based on

recurrent values. The geomagnetic field is likely to reach

unsettled conditions on November 22 due to waning solar wind

enhancements. Mostly quiet conditions are expected on November 23.



Spaceweather.com for November 21 reports that Sunspot 4274, which

caused the Veteran's Day aurora and radiation storm, will be back

after Thanksgiving.



The latest video report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOLDm_N6ft8 .



The current Solar Cycle Progression from the NOAA/Space Weather

Prediction Center can be found at,

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/solar-cycle-progression .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for November 22 to 28 is 8, 5, 15,

18, 25, 20, and 10, with a mean of 14.4. Predicted Planetary K

Index is 3, 2, 4, 5, 5, 5, and 3, with a mean of 3.9.

10.7-centimeter flux is 110, 105, 110, 110, 110, 120, and 130, with

a mean of 113.6.



