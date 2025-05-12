Solar activity was at low levels this past week with only C class

flares. Region 4294 remains the largest region on the disk but is

appearing to be simplifying magnetically. Region 4296, on the other

hand, gained a delta region in its intermediary region, though with

no corresponding increase in flare activity as of yet. New flux

emerged along the eastern side of Region 4298, resulting in several

C flares throughout the reporting period. Region 4299 also developed

a delta region in its primary spot but no appreciable shear was

observed. Region 4301 developed, was numbered, but was otherwise

unremarkable. No Earth directed CMEs were observed in available

coronagraph imagery.



Isolated to occasional M class flares are expected through December

6, with a chance for X class flares, given past flare history, and

the potential of current active regions on the disk.



The environment will likely remain enhanced due to fast solar wind

conditions through December 6.



M class flares (R1 to R2/Minor to Moderate) are likely, with slight

chance for X flares (R3 Strong or greater), through 12 Dec due

primarily to the flare potential of Region 4294.



Geomagnetic activity is likely to reach active levels on December 3

and 6, and G1 (Minor) storm levels on December 4 and 5, driven by

influences from a negative polarity CH HSS.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, December 4, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



The significant increase in solar activity since the beginning of

December has finally confirmed the original assumption that the

current 25th eleven year solar cycle will have two peaks. The first

occurred last October, while we have been eagerly awaiting the

second this year (especially in the fall). The increase in activity

at the end of this summer started promisingly, but it was only the

first of several. It was only after the large solar flare on

November 11, 2025, which was the largest since October 3, 2024, that

it was possible to estimate that the second maximum was approaching.



High solar activity period can be expected during the first half of

December, while it is a bit of a shame that it did not occur a week

or two earlier. This would have been particularly appreciated by

shortwave radio amateurs, as the telegraph part of the largest

competition, the CW WW DX Contest, traditionally takes place

during the last weekend of November.



Although the current parameters of high speed solar wind do not

create exactly the structure of the Earth's ionosphere that we would

like, at least the highest usable frequencies allow connections to

be established on all shortwave bands. During December, we are

likely to experience another increase in solar activity in the last

third of the month, preceded by several days of increased

geomagnetic activity.



The latest video report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX1SWW, can be found

on Youtube.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for December 6 to 12 is 12, 10, 8,

5, 5, 5, 8 with a mean of 7.5. Predicted Planetary K Index is 4, 3,

3, 2, 2, 2, and 3, with a mean of 2.7. 10.7 centimeter flux is 190,

190, 190, 190, 185, 180, and 180, with a mean of 186.4.



