Solar activity reached high levels this past week when Region 4299

produced an M1.1 (R1/Minor) flare on December 6. Shortly after, the

region produced an M8.1/2b (R3/Strong) flare, also on December 6.

Associated with the M8.1 flare was a 1,100 SFU Tenflare, a 1,143

km/s Type II sweep and a Type IV sweep. (A "sweep" is a solar radio

burst that sweeps through the RF spectrum as the energy moves

outward from the Sun.)



Some development was observed around the leader spot of Region 4299,

while slight decay was noted among the trailer spots. Regions 4296

and 4294 remained the largest of the visible disk but have only

produced C-class activity in the past 24 hours. Only minor changes

were observed among the other numbered active regions and activity

is now moderate.



Coronal mass ejection (CME) activity was observed from both M-class

flares. A slow, Earth-directed CME was observed from the M1.1 and a

faster, full-halo, Earth-directed CME was observed from the M8.1

flare. According to Spaceweather.com, it touched off a G2 (moderate)

geomagnetic storm on December 10.



Solar wind parameters reflected a disturbed near-Earth environment

throughout the reporting period. Solar wind speeds showed little

reaction to the magnetic transient, averaging 375 km/s throughout

the reporting period. The phi angle was oriented towards-the-Sun

(negative) for the majority of the reporting period, then slowly

rotated around to away-from-the-Sun (positive) 1.5 hours after the

arrival of the transient.



The electron flux is expected to become elevated through December 14

as a coronal hole high speed stream (CH HSS) originating from the

negative polarity coronal hole in the northern hemisphere becomes

geoeffective. The flux is likely to surpass the 1,000 pfu threshold

during the diurnal maxima.



As complex regions in the western hemisphere move beyond the limb,

chances for the proton flux to become elevated decrease. There is a

10% chance for an S1 (Minor) radiation storming event on December

12, with chances decreasing to 1% by December 14.



Spaceweather.com for December 12 reports on the Geminids Meteor

Showers peaking this upcoming weekend.



A story on the Meteor Scatter QSO Party can be found on the ARRL

website at,

http://arrl.org/news/operators-monitors-wanted-for-meteor-scatter-qso-party-december-12-13 .



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, December 4, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"On December 1, an active sunspot group emerged on the southeastern

limb of the solar disk, as expected. During the last solar rotation,

it was designated AR4274. Astronomers renamed it now as AR4294,

while produced the first in a series of energetically significant

flares observed during the first third of December. In addition,

AR4296 began to grow right next to it, and together they began to

resemble the so-called Carrington region of 1859. However, the

growth of both regions slowed down, but moderately powerful

eruptions continued to occur in them, surprisingly contributed to by

the relatively small group AR4299 in the north of the solar disk.



"Another energetically significant solar flare on December 8 came as

a surprise. Given the speed of the ejected particles, the CME was

expected to hit Earth on December 9. However, they apparently

traveled to Earth along a longer path and arrived on December 10.

Therefore, they encountered a slow and expected stream of particles

that last hit Earth on November 12. The result of the encounter

between the slow and fast particle streams was a so-called reverse

shock at around 20:00 UT on December 10, which triggered a G2-class

geomagnetic storm. However, these storms are usually short-lived

and, apart from unusual, irregular (and interesting) developments,

they did not have any significant consequences.



"Solar activity remains high, and the state of the ionosphere

reflects this. However, the fact that the conditions for shortwave

propagation are different from previous cycles is another story.

Every eleven-year cycle is different."



The latest video from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found on

YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zsh1fLbrUjk .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for December 13 to 19 is 12, 12, 8,

5, 8, 10, and 8, with a mean of 9. Predicted Planetary K Index is

4, 4, 3, 2, 3, 3, and 3, with a mean of 3.1. 10.7-centimeter flux

is 140, 130, 130, 135, 135, 140, and 140, with a mean of 135.8.



