Solar activity has been at low levels with only a few C1 flares from

Region 4307. Slight growth and consolidation were observed in that

region as it neared the southwestern limb. Slight decay and

separation were observed in Region 4311. The rest of the spotted

regions were either stable or in decay. CME analysis will be

conducted as imagery becomes available. Solar activity is expected

to be low with a slight chance for M-class flares (R1-R2,

minor-moderate) December 18 to 20.



Solar wind parameters continued to be under the influence of a

negative polarity coronal hole high-speed stream (CH HSS). Solar

wind speed was mostly in the 550 to 650 km/s range. HSS influences

are expected to gradually diminish December 19 – 20.



Solar activity is expected to continue at low levels over December

19 to 21. There is a chance for R1/R2 (Minor-Moderate) events

through December 21. The solar wind environment is expected to

remain mildly enhanced over December 19 to 21 as negative polarity

CH HSS influences diminish.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, December 18, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



The occurrence of an extensive coronal hole in the western half of

the solar disk is consistent with the increased speed of the solar

wind, as measured by geostationary satellites. The edges of another

relatively large coronal hole in the east are likely to be the

source of the next period of enhanced solar wind during the coming

week. However, overall solar activity is low, as reflected in the

low values of the critical frequencies of the F2 ionospheric layer.



The decline in geomagnetic activity in mid-December did, however,

have a positive effect on shortwave propagation conditions, albeit

mainly at lower frequencies. This included the occasional formation

of ionospheric waveguides.



Although solar activity is likely to increase next week, the

activity of the Earth's magnetic field is also likely to increase.

Therefore, unstable conditions can be expected in the Earth's

ionosphere, with short intervals of improvement followed by longer

intervals of deterioration in shortwave propagation conditions.



The current Solar Cycle Progression from the NOAA/Space Weather

Prediction Center can be found at,

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/solar-cycle-progression .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for December 20 to 26 is 10, 5, 20,

20, 25, 20, and 20, with a mean of 17.1. Predicted Planetary K Index

is 3, 2, 5, 5, 5, 5, 5, with a mean of 4.2. 10.7-centimeter flux is

115, 115, 125, 135, 145, 155, 165, with a mean of 136.4.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.

