Geomagnetic field activity is likely to reach G1 (Minor) geomagnetic

storm levels on January 13 and 14, and then from January 17 to 20.



Unsettled levels are likely on January 12, and then from January 21

and 22. All enhancements in geomagnetic activity are due to the

anticipated influence of multiple, recurrent, coronal holes. The

remainder of the outlook period is expected to be mostly quiet.



A tracking model from NOAA/SWPC shows a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME)

could pass close to Earth by January 11. Multiple faint coronal

mass ejections were observed off the SE limb originating from Region

4334. However, modeling appeared to show no Earth-directed

component.



Solar activity is expected to be low with a chance (45 percent) for

M-class flares (R1-R2, minor-moderate), and a slight chance (10

percent) for isolated X-class flares (R3-strong) until January 10.



Solar wind parameters became mildly enhanced after January 7.

However, Coronal Hole High Speed Stream (CH HSS) influence is

expected to persist through January 10.



Unsettled to active conditions are expected to continue on January

10 and 11 as the coronal hole moves further into a geo-effective

position, along with the possible arrival of CMEs that left the Sun

on January 8, with a chance for isolated G1 (Minor) storm conditions

late on January 10.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, January 8, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"According to the original forecast, solar activity was expected to

gradually decline until mid-January. However, an active region,

AR4336, emerged in the southeast of the solar disk, in a location

where nothing unusual had occurred during the previous solar

rotation. As a result, overall solar activity is already beginning

to increase.



"Other formations important for the forecast are coronal holes No.

12 and 13, whose proximity to active regions will cause an

intensification of the solar wind. Its effects will be felt in the

Earth's magnetosphere and ionosphere since January 9, when the

shorter disturbance is expected. This will be followed by a brief

lull and a renewed increase in geomagnetic activity before

mid-January.



"The forecast for the coming days is very uncertain. If the

situation from the last solar rotation repeats itself, solar

activity could continue to increase since mid-January, while the

days of January 15-18 could be geomagnetically active or even

disturbed. However, it seems that a reliable forecast cannot be made

at this time."



The Predicted Planetary A Index for January 10 to 16 is 8, 5, 10,

15, 15, 5, and 5, with a mean of 9. Predicted Planetary K Index is

3, 2, 3, 5, 5, 2, and 2, with a mean of 3.1. 10.7-centimeter flux

is 135, 130, 135, 135, 140, 145, and 145, with a mean of 137.9.



