Solar activity reached moderate levels with two M-class flares

earlier this week.



The first flares occurred on January 21 in regions 4345 and 4349.

Region 4345 continued to show development, as well as region 4342.

Region 4341 was a main contributor to the C-level activity of the

day, including a larger C-class flare on January 21. No

Earth-directed CMEs were observed in the available coronagraph

imagery.



Solar activity is likely to be at moderate (R1/R2, minor/moderate)

levels, with a slight chance for X-class flares (R3-strong) on

January 24, primarily due to the magnetic potential of Regions 4341,

4342 and 4345.



Solar wind parameters reflected Coronal Mass Ejection (CME)

influence transitioning into a high-speed stream paradigm, with the

interplanetary magnetic field returned to largely enhanced

background levels. Solar wind speeds gradually decreased from about

800 km/s to 575 km/s at the end of the day. Phi angle remained in

the positive solar sector (away from the Sun), indicating the

coronal hole high speed stream (CH HSS) dominant influence over the

period. Solar wind parameters near Earth are expected to be

dominated by the CH HSS conditions in the next three days.



Geomagnetic field activity is likely to reach (G1-Minor) geomagnetic

storm levels on January 29 and unsettled to active levels on January

27 and 28, then 30 and 31, and then from February 4 to 11. All

enhancements in activity are due to the anticipated influence of

multiple, recurrent Coronal Hole High Speed Streams. The remainder

of the outlook period is expected to be mostly quiet.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, January 22, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"A combination of favorable circumstances contributed to the

northern lights on the night of January 19-20 becoming one of the

main stories in the media in the following days. In particular, much

of Europe enjoyed very favorable weather conditions thanks to an

extensive high-pressure system, the center of which slowly moved

southward from Russia across Ukraine, the Black Sea, and Turkey to

the Middle East. In its western part, a dry, cold wind blew from the

south. As a result, the aurora borealis was observed as far south as

southern Europe, for example in southern France, northern Italy, and

Romania.



"Before the disturbance, a sunspot group AR4341, had been gradually

growing. Its magnetic configuration became increasingly complex,

while to the west and south of it lay the extensive coronal hole No.

15. Then, in a position near the center of the solar disk, very

favorable for the Earth to be hit by solar wind, a proton flare with

the highest concentration and energy of protons in the last 36 years

was observed. The beginning of the phenomenon was registered on

January 18 at 1727 UT, with a maximum at 1809 UT and an end at 1851

UT.



"A very fast particle ejection (CME) began on January 18 at 1748 UT,

lasted 5 hours, while was best observed around 1812 UT. The particle

flow velocity was extreme, ranging from 2900 up to 3500 km/s.

Therefore, the geomagnetic disturbance did not begin two to three

days after the flare, as is usual, but the very next day - January

19. The aurora borealis was visible for most of the night from

January 19 to 20, and even at mid-latitudes it had not only the

usual red color, but also, exceptionally, green.



"The G4 geomagnetic disturbance lasted 15 hours and was followed by

a G3 disturbance lasting 18 hours. The occurrence of numerous

inhomogeneities in the ionosphere caused large and variable

attenuation. On the other hand, the values of the critical

frequencies of the F2 ionospheric layer during the daytime in

mid-latitudes on January 19 and 20 were above average. The decline,

typical for the end of the disruption, did not occur until January

21.



"Solar activity at the end of December indicated that the maximum of

the eleven-year cycle is not yet over and will extend from 2024-2025

into part of 2026. During the rest of January, solar activity will

decline only very slowly, with a more significant decline occurring

after the beginning of February, when another longer geomagnetic

disturbance can be expected."



The Predicted Planetary A Index for January 24 to 30 is 5, 5, 5, 10,

15, 25, and 12, with a mean of 11. Predicted Planetary K Index is

2, 2, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 4, with a mean of 3.14. 10.7 centimeter flux

is 180, 175, 170, 165, 160, 165, and 165, with a mean of 168.6.



