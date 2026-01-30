Solar activity continued at low levels this week. Low level C-class

flares were observed from Regions 4342 and 4353. The majority of the

regions were either stable or in decay. New Regions 4359, 4360, and

4361 emerged on the disk and were numbered. No Earth-directed

Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) were observed. The forecast calls for

solar activity to remain at low levels with a chance for M-class

flares (R1-R2/Minor-Moderate) through January 31.



Solar wind parameters reflected a solar sector boundary crossing

followed by the likely onset of high speed stream (HSS) conditions.

On January 27, phi angle switched into a negative sector. Solar wind

speed began to increase after January 28 to around 610 km/s.

Enhancements in the solar wind environment are expected through

January 31 under negative polarity Coronal Hole High Speed Streams

(CH HSS) influences.



The geomagnetic field is expected quiet to unsettled levels on

January 31, and quiet levels on February 1.



Solar activity is expected to be predominately low with a varying

chance for M-class flares (R1-R2/Minor-Moderate) through February

21.



No proton events are expected at geosynchronous orbit.



The greater than 2 MeV electron flux at geosynchronous orbit is

expected to reach high levels on January 31, and then on February 1

to 3. Normal to moderate flux levels are expected to persist through

the remainder of the period.



Geomagnetic field activity is likely to reach G1 (Minor) storm

levels on February 13, with active periods likely on February 4 and

5 due to the influences of multiple, recurrent CH HSSs. Quiet and

quiet-to-unsettled conditions are expected to prevail throughout the

remainder of the outlook period.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, January 29, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"The number of sunspot groups has ranged between eight and ten in

recent days, but these are mostly magnetically simple areas with low

eruptive activity. However, the solar wind is blowing faster and

faster from the Sun, resulting in increased geomagnetic activity,

especially since January 28. Although this was expected, the

combination of fast solar wind, while rapid and significant changes

in the polarity of the interplanetary magnetic field has had

atypical consequences in the ionosphere. These include numerous

occurrences of ionospheric waveguides on January 28 and during the

night of January 29.



"In the coming days, solar and geomagnetic activity should continue

to decline. The next increase in geomagnetic activity can be

expected in the middle of the first week of February, but this time

without the major influence of high-speed solar wind. Therefore,

only a decrease in critical frequencies and an increase in

attenuation are expected in the ionosphere until February 6,

followed by a return to average values is expected."



The latest solar report by Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found on

YouTube at, https://youtu.be/JXKADnd1E8w?si=pTrl5bAwGvvajUuF .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for January 31 to February 6 is 8,

5, 5, 5, 15, 12, and 10, with a mean of 8.6. Predicted Planetary K

Index is 3, 2, 2, 2, 4, 4, and 3, with a mean of 2.9.

10.7-centimeter flux is 120, 120, 130, 140, 140, 130, and 120, with

a mean of 128.6.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.

