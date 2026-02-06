Solar activity was at high levels for most of the week, dominated by

Region 4366. The most notable event was an impulsive X4.2 flare from

that region on February 4. Throughout the period, Region 4366

continued to exhibit a slight reduction in area and a modest

simplification of its magnetic complexity. The remaining numbered

regions on the visible disk remained stable or in a state of slight

decay.



Three eruptions were observed in coronagraph imagery during the

period. First was a coronal mass ejection (CME) off the southeastern

limb, first observed in C2 imagery on February 4, and was likely

associated with flaring near Regions 4370 and 4371. This event was

followed by post-eruptive arcades also on February 4 at the same

location, which further confirmed the source region despite flare

activity being partially obscured by Region 4366. Modeling indicates

no Earth-directed component.



The second was a narrow eruption to the NNW, first seen in C2

imagery on February 4. While potentially associated with the

aforementioned X4.2 event, it dissipated quickly and its analysis is

low confidence. Lastly, there was another narrow eruption noted off

the NE, first visible in SOHO/LASCO C2 imagery. This event was

likely a sympathetic eruption triggered by the X4.2, starting

between Regions 4366 and 4367.



There is a slight potential of minor glancing blows from these

eruptions early on February 8.



Solar wind parameters initially reflected nominal background

conditions before showing a clear disturbance beginning February 3.

Solar wind speed remained in a slow-wind regime, gradually

increasing from about 290 km/s to a peak near 340 km/s.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, February 5, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



Solar activity has increased again, so the maximum of the 25th

eleven-year cycle continues. This time, active region No. 4366 is

primarily responsible for this. It suddenly emerged on January 30 in

the southeast of the solar disk in a simple Beta magnetic

configuration. The next day, it did not grow, but changed its

configuration to Beta-Gamma-Delta, allowing for larger solar flares.

Then, on February 1, it increased its area tenfold, while an

extremely strong proton flare was observed in it, peaking on

February 2 at 0002 UT.



Until February 4, it had further doubled in size, with the magnetic

configuration remaining Beta-Gamma-Delta, while the production of

energetically significant flares continued. One to two X-class

flares and several M-class flares are recorded daily, while on

February 4, active region No. 4366 crossed the central meridian.



This further increased the likelihood of the Earth being hit by an

intensified solar wind and the occurrence of stronger geomagnetic

disturbances. Their onset was mostly predicted for February 5, with

the possibility of occurring one or two days earlier. This is what

happened, with the arrival of the CME recorded on February 4 at 1421

UT and a G1 (Minor) geomagnetic disturbance developing. It is

expected to continue until February 6 or possibly February 7. At the

same time, the production of energetically significant flares could

continue in active region No. 4366 until February 7. At the same

time, there will continue a period of slightly increased probability

of the Earth being hit by proton of solar origin. A decrease in

solar and geomagnetic activity is expected in the following days.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for February 7 to February 13 is 8,

8, 10, 8, 8, 5 and 20, with a mean of 9.5. Predicted Planetary K

Index is 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 2, and 5 with a mean of 3.1. 10.7-centimeter

flux is 125, 130, 135, 140, 135, 140, and 145, with a mean of 135.7.



