Solar activity reached moderate levels this past week. An impulsive

M1.0 flare was observed on September 24 from Region AR4217. Slight

growth was observed in Region AR4226 with an increase in spots near

the leader. New Regions AR4229 and AR4230 were numbered this period.

All other regions were either stable or in decay. No Earth-directed

CMEs were observed. Solar activity is expected to return to low

activity.



Solar wind parameters were indicative of the arrival of a negative

polarity Coronal Hole High Speed Stream (CH HSS). Solar wind speed

increased from approximately 310 km/s to near 530 km/s. Total field

showed an increase beginning on September 22. The CH HSS influence

persisted through September 23 and diminished to background levels

on September 25. A trend towards nominal solar wind conditions is

expected through September 26 as Earth moves out of a geoeffective

position with the CH HSS.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, September 25, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"A study published on September 8 in the Astrophysical Journal

Letters states that solar activity will increase after approximately

sixty years of decline (following the high Solar Cycle No. 19). The

next solar cycles should be even higher than the current one and, in

particular, higher than the previous one (i.e., than Solar Cycles 24

and 25).



"Short-term developments in the second half of September are in line

with forecasts. Overall solar activity has increased, although

eruptive activity is slightly lower than expected. In line with the

forecast, on September 21, the Earth's magnetic field entered the

common rotation interaction (CIR) region and the solar wind

intensified. After a two-day increase that began on September 24,

geomagnetic field activity declined again. Although the forecasts

are based primarily on the expected increase in the speed of the

solar wind flowing from the edges of coronal holes, while should

therefore be less accurate than forecasts based on observed

eruptions and CMEs, they are still relatively reliable.



"Most sunspot groups are now on the solar disk (the visible part of

the Sun), but they will gradually begin to set. Solar activity

should therefore decline by the end of September, with the decline

likely to stop in mid-October. In the Earth's ionosphere, the

decline in maximum usable frequencies (MUF) will begin with a slight

delay, similar to the expected rise in the second half of the

month."



There is a chance for isolated R1-R2 (Minor-Moderate) radio

blackouts until September 28. Unsettled to active levels are likely

on September 29 and 30, October 3 to 7, October 11 to 13, and on

October 18 due to recurrent CH HSS influences. Quiet to unsettled

levels are likely for the remaining days in this outlook period.



The geomagnetic field is expected to be quiet to unsettled levels on

September 27, and quiet to active levels on September 28.



The latest video report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xzoxXGTDLyM .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for September 27 to October 3 is 5,

5, 15, 8, 5, 5, 5, and 15, with a mean of 8.3. Predicted Planetary

K Index is 2, 2, 5, 3, 2, 2, and 5, with a mean of 3. 10.7

centimeter flux is 175, 170, 170, 170, 160, 150, and 140, with a

mean of 162.1.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



