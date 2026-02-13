Solar activity reached moderate levels early this week. The

strongest event was an M1.4 flare observed on February 11 in Region

4366. This region also produced nine C-class flares.



Region 4373 produced a C1.8/Sf flare on February 11. This region

displayed some minor area growth. Regions 4369 and 4371 exhibited

some minor decay. The other spotted regions remained unchanged. New

Region 4375 was numbered. A small loop structure near S22W80 erupted

around February 10.



Around the same time, a large filament (located near N15W25) lifted

off and disappeared from GONG H-alpha imagery. Between faint

features in disk imagery and a data gap in STEREO coronagraph

imagery, it is difficult to determine whether the filament is

superimposed over the earlier eruption or largely fell back down to

the Sun. Analysis of the coronagraph structure indicates there is no

Earth-directed component. However, there is the potential for

interaction between the eruption and the co-rotating interaction

region (CIR) ahead of an anticipated high-speed stream, which may

cause the CIR to become compressed and arrive later than under

ambient conditions.



Solar activity is expected to be at low levels through February 14.

Probability for M-class (R1-R2) flares dropped to a slight chance on

February 14, with a slight chance for X-class (R3 or greater) flares

on February 12 as Region 4366 continues to rotate behind the western

limb.



Solar wind parameters continued to reflect waning influence of a

negative polarity coronal hole high-speed stream (CH HSS) with

discrete mild disturbances likely associated with embedded transient

structures. Solar wind speeds remained generally elevated, slowly

decreasing from approximately 500 km/s to 400 km/s by the end of the

reporting period.



On February 14, the wind environment is expected to become more

enhanced late in the day due to CIR effects from a large positive

polarity coronal hole high speed stream (CH HSS) coupled with

possible weak CME effects from the February 11 eruption.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, February 12, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"The last largest sunspot group, also known as NOAA active region

4366, which suddenly appeared in the southeast of the solar disk on

January 30, has now disappeared. Until then, it was the source of a

long series of energetically significant flares. (This group could

reappear on the eastern limb of solar disk around February 23.)

Overall solar activity declined, slowly at first, and more

significantly after the setting of AR 4366.



"The geomagnetic field was mostly quiet to unsettled, with the

exception of a disturbance on February 5 and calm days on February

8-9. Due to the absence of major and longer geomagnetic disturbances

and despite the decline in solar radiation, ionospheric propagation

conditions for short waves were mostly slightly above average.



"A slight increase in solar activity can be expected from

mid-February, meanwhile it appears that geomagnetic activity could

also increase slightly at around the same time. Until then,

ionospheric propagation conditions for short waves are likely to

remain slightly above average.



"It is not yet possible to predict whether the minor disturbances

from January 16 to 17 and, in particular, the more significant

disturbances around January 20 will recur (in the latter case, this

would be around February 16, when geomagnetic activity is likely to

increase, but probably only to an 'active' level)."



The latest solar report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube at, https://youtu.be/BECqZ6z1yi0?si=YXv2-V23040HzMQA .



Predicted Planetary A Index for February 14 to 20 is 5, 5, 15, 15,

15, 15, and 15, with a mean of 12.1. Predicated Planetary K Index

is 2, 2, 4, 4, 4, 4, and 4, with a mean of 3.4. 10.7-centimeter

flux is 140, 150, 160, 170, 180, 175, and 170, with a mean of 163.6.



