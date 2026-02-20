Solar activity returned to low levels this past week. The strongest

event of the period was a C1.8 flare on February 17 from region

4374. This region was also responsible for a C1.4 flare on February

18. The only other flare of note was a C1.1 flare on February 17

from an unnumbered plage region near S05E85. (A plage region is a

bright, intensely hot region in the Sun's chromosphere, typically

found in active areas surrounding sunspots.)



Region 4374 exhibited minor decay through the dissipation of its

trailing spots. Regions 4375 and 4377 were largely unchanged in area

and complexity.



A large filament eruption beyond the southwest limb was seen in SDO

and SUVI imagery starting approximately February 18. It was

associated with a Type II radio sweep that began on February 18 with

an estimated shock velocity of 310 km/s. The eruption was first

visible in coronagraph imagery on February 18, but initial analysis

indicates no Earth-directed component. Solar activity is forecast to

be at low levels, with a slight chance for M-class

(R1-R2/minor-moderate) flares through February 20.



Solar wind parameters continued to reflect the waning influence of a

positive polarity Coronal Hole High-Speed Stream (CH HSS). Solar

wind speed followed a general declining trend, decreasing from an

initial peak near 600 km/s to approximately 500 km/s by the end of

the reporting period. The solar wind environment is expected to

remain enhanced through February 20 due to continued but weakening

CH HSS influences.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, February 19, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Overall solar activity was relatively high in the first week of

February, with the number of sunspot groups on the solar disk

ranging from seven to nine. Over the next ten days, we observed an

almost uninterrupted decline, at the end of which there were only

three sunspot groups remaining on the disk.



"Significant eruptions could only occur in one of them: AR 4374.

Before it set behind the western limb of the solar disk, one of the

few more powerful eruptions was observed in it. It happened on

February 16, with the peak at 0436 UT, accompanied by a CME,

partially heading towards Earth. The arrival was expected on

February 19. Although it did so at 1501 UT, Earth only encountered

the edge of the particle cloud - and in fact, almost nothing

happened.



"Geomagnetic activity was elevated on February 15-16. The phenomenon

began with a positive phase of disturbance in the evening hours,

during which there was a noticeable improvement in shortwave

propagation conditions. A significant deterioration naturally

followed on February 16, partially also on February 17.



"Any geomagnetic disturbance at the beginning of the predicted

period should be short (on 19th), while another disturbance can be

expected around February 24. Given that solar activity will be on

the rise again at that time, a positive phase of the disturbance can

be expected."



Geomagnetic field activity is expected to be at unsettled to active

levels on February 24 and 25, and on March 5 to 7 due to recurrent

negative polarity CH HSS effects. Active conditions are likely on

March 12 following a solar sector boundary crossing, then again on

March 14 with the onset of a positive polarity CH HSS. Barring the

potential for CME activity, mostly quiet to unsettled levels are

expected until February 23, and then February 26 to March 4.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for February 21 to 27 is 5, 5, 8,

20, 20, 8, and 5, with a mean of 10.1. The Predicted Planetary K

Index is 2, 2, 3, 5, 5, 3, and 2, with a mean of 3.1.

10.7-centimeter flux is 105, 120, 130, 135, 130, 130, and 140, with

a mean of 127.1.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



