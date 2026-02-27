Spaceweather.com for February 27 reports about a minor CME hurling

towards Earth.



Solar activity remains at low levels due primarily to C-class flares

just beyond the SE limb near S21. The largest was a C5.3 flare on

February 25. On the visible disk, an approximate 5-degree filament

eruption was observed centered near S08W27 with an associated C2.6

flare.



The eruption was accompanied by a Type II radio sweep (595 km/s) and

possibly two related coronal mass ejections (CMEs), first observed

in ST A COR2 imagery beginning on February 25. Two CMEs were

observed off the NE and E limbs in the imagery. However, SOHO/LASCO

C2 imagery only showed the northerly CME. Analysis of the CMEs is in

progress.



Solar activity is likely to remain at low levels with a slight

chance for isolated M-class activity (R1-R2/minor-moderate), as the

bright regions currently seen at the east limb rotate onto the

visible disk.



Solar wind parameters continued to show Coronal Hole High Speed

Stream (CH HSS) influence. Solar wind speed ranged from 530-650

km/s. Conditions are likely to return to nominal levels as High

Speed Stream activity wanes.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, February 26, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Between February 22 and 24, there was not a single spot on the

solar disk, which last happened less than four years ago. The

maximum of the 25th cycle is behind us, while the years 2024-2025

can be considered the years of cycle maximum.



"At the same time, the Sun is in a key phase of reversing its

magnetic field. This process is a natural part of the 11-year solar

cycle, usually occurring asymmetrically (the northern and southern

hemispheres of the Sun may reverse at slightly different times, with

the process taking several months). The magnetic field in the polar

regions of the Sun gradually weakens until it completely breaks down

and reforms with the opposite polarity.



"The next eleven-year solar minimum (the transition between the

current 25th and future 26th cycles) is expected in 2030-2031, when

the Sun's magnetic field will stabilize again and the star will

enter a quiet period. A more precise date for the minimum will only

be possible to determine at the end of the decade based on the

current development of sunspots.



"During the first week of March, solar activity should gradually

increase and then decrease in the following week. Changes in the

intensity of the solar wind will have the greatest impact on the

development of shortwave propagation conditions. For prediction of

these changes, it is recommended to monitor the position and area of

coronal holes and, in particular, solar flares that will be located

near their edges.



"This can be monitored excellently at https://www.solarham.com/, for

example, and even professionals will confirm that you will find

everything you need here to understand the causes of ongoing events

and for operational practice. In addition, we can monitor the local

effects in the ionosphere in detail especially thanks to ionospheric

digisonde stations, dozens of which are available on the internet!"



Active periods are likely, with a chance for G1 (Minor) storm

levels, on February 28 to March 1, due to the anticipated arrival of

a CME that left the Sun on February 25.



The greater than 2 MeV electron flux at geosynchronous orbit is

expected to reach high levels on March 3, and then on March 6 to 8

due to anticipated influence of multiple recurrent coronal holes.



The latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found on

YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SoYfTnrudc .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for February 28 to March 6 is 5, 5,

5, 5, 5, 15, and 15, with a mean of 7.9. Predicted Planetary K

Index is 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, 4, and 4, with a mean of 2.6.

10.7-centimeter flux is 122, 122, 125, 125, 125, 125, and 130, with

a mean of 124.9.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



