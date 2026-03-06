The ARRL Solar Update
Solar activity continued at low levels with isolated C-class
flaring. Regions 4381 and 4384 remained the primary drivers of
activity. The largest event of the period was a C2.9 flare from
Region 4381 on March 3. Region 4384 continues to rotate further onto
the disk, but foreshortening still hinders a definitive
characterization of its magnetic complexity. Region 4378 showed some
new flux emergence but remained mostly inactive.
Region 4383 simplified into a unipolar group following the loss of
its trailing spots, while Region 4380 decayed to plage. No
Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were observed in
available coronagraph imagery.
Solar activity is expected to be at low levels, with a chance for
isolated M-class activity (R1-R2/minor-moderate) through March 6.
A brief description of Sunspots can be found on the Space Weather
Prediction Center website at,
https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/phenomena/sunspotssolar-cycle .
Solar wind parameters reflected the onset of a positive polarity
coronal hole high-speed stream (+CH HSS). Solar wind speed increased
to 450 km/s. Solar wind parameters are expected to remain enhanced
due to the ongoing influence of the +CH HSS. Residual enhancements
are likely to persist, keeping conditions slightly above background
levels before another enhancement is expected with the onset of a
negative polarity coronal hole high-speed stream (-CH HSS). Active
conditions are expected on March 7 and 8 as high-speed stream
influences continue.
Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's
Ionosphere, March 5, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:
"Overall solar activity declined, with the number of sunspot groups
ranging between three and six over the past week. Their magnetic
configuration was simple, so no significant flares on the solar disk
was observed.
"However, the solar flux remained at a relatively high level of
130-148 s.f.u., which, together with a decrease in geomagnetic
activity (no major disturbances, just alternating calm and
moderately active days), resulted in improved conditions for
shortwave propagation.
"The current trend is expected to continue for the time being. A
change will be caused by a decline in solar activity in the second
decade of March. This will be very noticeable in the decline in
solar radio flux."
The greater than 2 MeV electron flux at geosynchronous orbit is
expected to reach high levels on March 8, 11 and 12, and March 15 to
19 due to anticipated influence from multiple, recurrent, CH HSSs.
The remainder of the outlook period is likely to be at normal to
moderate levels.
Geomagnetic field activity is expected to range from quiet to G2
(Moderate) geomagnetic storm levels. Active conditions are likely on
March 10, 12, March 14 and 15, and March 20. Unsettled conditions
are likely on March 8 and 9, March 11, March 13, and March 16 to 19.
All elevated levels of geomagnetic activity are associated with the
anticipated influence of multiple, recurrent, CH HSSs. The remainder
of the outlook period is likely to be at mostly quiet levels.
The current solar report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found
on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SoYfTnrudc .
The Predicted Planetary A Index for March 7 to 13 is 5, 8, 10, 18,
10, 15, and 10, with a mean of 10.9. Predicted Planetary K Index is
2, 3, 3, 4, 3, 4, and 3, with a mean of 3.1. 10.7-centimeter flux
is 156, 156, 150, 145, 140, 135, and 128, with a mean of 144.3.
For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see
http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information
Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For
an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see
http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and
tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .
Also, check this:
https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt
"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.
Back