Solar activity continued at low levels with isolated C-class

flaring. Regions 4381 and 4384 remained the primary drivers of

activity. The largest event of the period was a C2.9 flare from

Region 4381 on March 3. Region 4384 continues to rotate further onto

the disk, but foreshortening still hinders a definitive

characterization of its magnetic complexity. Region 4378 showed some

new flux emergence but remained mostly inactive.



Region 4383 simplified into a unipolar group following the loss of

its trailing spots, while Region 4380 decayed to plage. No

Earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CMEs) were observed in

available coronagraph imagery.



Solar activity is expected to be at low levels, with a chance for

isolated M-class activity (R1-R2/minor-moderate) through March 6.



A brief description of Sunspots can be found on the Space Weather

Prediction Center website at,

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/phenomena/sunspotssolar-cycle .



Solar wind parameters reflected the onset of a positive polarity

coronal hole high-speed stream (+CH HSS). Solar wind speed increased

to 450 km/s. Solar wind parameters are expected to remain enhanced

due to the ongoing influence of the +CH HSS. Residual enhancements

are likely to persist, keeping conditions slightly above background

levels before another enhancement is expected with the onset of a

negative polarity coronal hole high-speed stream (-CH HSS). Active

conditions are expected on March 7 and 8 as high-speed stream

influences continue.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, March 5, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Overall solar activity declined, with the number of sunspot groups

ranging between three and six over the past week. Their magnetic

configuration was simple, so no significant flares on the solar disk

was observed.



"However, the solar flux remained at a relatively high level of

130-148 s.f.u., which, together with a decrease in geomagnetic

activity (no major disturbances, just alternating calm and

moderately active days), resulted in improved conditions for

shortwave propagation.



"The current trend is expected to continue for the time being. A

change will be caused by a decline in solar activity in the second

decade of March. This will be very noticeable in the decline in

solar radio flux."



The greater than 2 MeV electron flux at geosynchronous orbit is

expected to reach high levels on March 8, 11 and 12, and March 15 to

19 due to anticipated influence from multiple, recurrent, CH HSSs.

The remainder of the outlook period is likely to be at normal to

moderate levels.



Geomagnetic field activity is expected to range from quiet to G2

(Moderate) geomagnetic storm levels. Active conditions are likely on

March 10, 12, March 14 and 15, and March 20. Unsettled conditions

are likely on March 8 and 9, March 11, March 13, and March 16 to 19.

All elevated levels of geomagnetic activity are associated with the

anticipated influence of multiple, recurrent, CH HSSs. The remainder

of the outlook period is likely to be at mostly quiet levels.



The current solar report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SoYfTnrudc .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for March 7 to 13 is 5, 8, 10, 18,

10, 15, and 10, with a mean of 10.9. Predicted Planetary K Index is

2, 3, 3, 4, 3, 4, and 3, with a mean of 3.1. 10.7-centimeter flux

is 156, 156, 150, 145, 140, 135, and 128, with a mean of 144.3.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.







