Solar activity was very low to low. Only low-level C-class activity

was observed from Regions 4384 and 4389. Slight growth was observed

in Regions 4384 and 4391. New Region 4392 was numbered. The rest of

the spot groups were either stable or in decay. No Earth-directed

CMEs were observed. Solar activity is expected to be at low levels,

with a slight chance for M-class (R1-R2/minor-moderate) flares,

through March 14.



Solar wind parameters were enhanced through March 11. Solar wind

speed ranged from approximately 480 to 570 km/s during this time but

decreased to around 400-460 km/s through the rest of the period.



High Speed Stream activity persists through March 14.



Elevated probabilities are related to the flare potential of both

currently observed spot groups as well as the potential from

returning regions.



No proton events are expected at geosynchronous orbit.



The greater than 2 MeV electron flux at geosynchronous orbit is

expected to be at high levels March 16 to 19, and then on March 23

to 30 due to the influence from multiple, recurrent, Coronal Hole

High Speed Streams. The remainder of the outlook period is likely to

be at normal to moderate levels.



Geomagnetic field activity is expected to reach G1 (Minor)

geomagnetic storm levels on March 14, 22, and 25 during the onset of

a CH HSS. G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm levels are likely on March

21 due to negative polarity CH HSS effects. Unsettled to active

levels are likely on March 15 to 20, 23 and 24, and on March 256 to

28. All elevated levels of geomagnetic activity are associated with

the anticipated influence of multiple, recurrent, CH HSSs. The

remainder of the outlook period is likely to be at mostly quiet

levels.



The latest solar report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c9gloRUmKAI .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for March 14 to 20 is 20, 15, 10,

10, 10, 12, and 15, with a mean of 13.1. The Predicted Planetary K

Index is 5, 4, 3, 3, 3, 4, and 4, with a mean of 4.1. 10.7

centimeter flux is 110, 110, 110, 110, 110, 105, and 110, with a

mean of 109.3.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.

NNNN



