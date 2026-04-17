Solar activity was at very low levels with only isolated B-class

flaring, mostly from Region 4416.



There are currently four numbered regions on the visible disk. Region

4416 remains the largest group by area but exhibited signs of

structural weakening, including flux submergence and a slight decay

of its intermediary pores. Region 4419 was the most complex group on

the disk and showed flux emergence, growth, and divergence within its

intermediary spots, leading to the development of a mixed-polarity

gamma configuration. Region 4418 is trending toward plage with only

two small bipolar pores remaining and Region 4415 remained stable.

CMEs observed in coronagraph imagery were determined to be directed

away from Earth.



Solar wind parameters reflected waning coronal hole high speed stream

influences toward a nominal regime. Solar wind speeds underwent a

gradual, albeit erratic, decline from early-period highs near 420

km/s, to stabilize around 375 km/s by the end of the reporting

period. The phi angle was predominantly oriented in a positive (away

from the Sun) direction.



Solar wind parameters are expected to remain primarily near nominal

levels through April 16. Significant enhancements are anticipated on

April 17 with the onset of a co-rotating interaction region (CIR)

that will precede the arrival of a negative polarity high-speed

stream (-CH HSS).



Spaceweather.com reports a large hole has opened in the sun's

atmosphere, and it is directly facing Earth. High-speed solar wind

flowing from this coronal hole should arrive on April 18th,

potentially sparking G2-class geomagnetc storms.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, April 16, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



It is as if we were not just past the 11-year solar activity maximum;

the solar flux fell and remained below 100 s,f,u for five days (April

9–13), while the number of sunspot groups dropped to just three.

Flare activity declined similarly. However, more significant for the

future development of solar activity—and especially for its impact on

Earth—is the large coronal hole No. 42, which is approaching the

central meridian from the northeast. Its western border can be

considered a potential source of solar wind that will reach Earth in

the coming days.



Initially, it seemed that this would not happen until April 19, but

closer observation of its development shows that the Earth will be

hit by a fast solar wind as early as April 18 during the day. Or

perhaps as early as the late afternoon of April 17, in which case the

disturbance could begin with a positive phase (with an increase in

MUF) while should continue through the negative phase for much of

the weekend.



The latest solar report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOcV9xp8qU8&pp=0gcJCdMKAYcqIYzv



The Predicted Planetary A Index for April 18 to April 24 is 15, 20,

12, 10, 8, 5, and 8 with a mean of 11.1. The Predicted Planetary K

Index is 3, 4, 4, 3, 3, 2, and 3 with a mean of 3.1. 10.7 centimeter

flux is 110, 110, 120, 130, 140, 145, and 145 with a mean of 128.5.

For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.