Solar activity remained at low levels this past week with numerous C1

flares from Region 4420, which exhibited growth during the period.

Region 4419 showed minor decay, particularly in its trailing spots,

while producing a lone C1.0 flare. Region 4422 was numbered during

the period but remained inactive. No Earth-directed CMEs were

observed in coronagraph imagery.



Solar activity is expected to continue at low levels, with a slight

chance for isolated M-class activity, through April 24, primarily due

to the flare potential from Region 4420 and limb activity.



Solar wind parameters reflected waning coronal hole high speed stream

(CH HSS) influences. The wind speed maintained an average of 525

km/s, and Phi was predominantly in a negative orientation towards the

Sun.



Region 4419 was the most active region of the period, responsible

for 5 out of the 7 C-class flares observed during the week, including

the largest one: a C4.1. The remainder 2 C-class flares of the period

were a C1.1 from Region 4414 and a C1.6 from Region 4416. Coronal

activity was observed during the week with some filament eruptions

and few CMEs without Earth-directed components.



Spaceweather.com reports the sun has been quiet for weeks. That ended

today with two powerful X-class solar flares. In quick succession,

sunspot 4419 unleashed X2.4 (0107 UT) and X2.5 (0813 UT) explosions.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, April 23, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



Although solar activity during the first four months of this year was

lower than in the previous two years of the 11-year solar maximum

(2024–2025), this was anything but a continuing decline. Periods of

low solar activity gradually tended to lengthen and were interspersed

with sudden increases in both overall and eruptive activity. This

trend is very clearly evident in the solar flux, which was very low

during the penultimate solar cycle (March 14–21), followed by a

further and longer decline shortly after the beginning of April and

particularly between April 9 and 13.



Moreover, during the long period of low solar activity (April 5–22),

geomagnetic field activity increased (April 18–21), further

diminishing hopes for the usual seasonal improvement in shortwave

propagation conditions. However, two sunspot groups then emerged on

the eastern limb of the solar disk, bringing their total number to

four. Then came Thursday, April 23, with several moderately powerful

solar flares, alternating between the east and west of the solar

disk, preceded by rapid changes in magnetic configuration where the

eruptions were soon observed.



Therefore, in the coming days we will continue to observe increased

solar activity and the potential effects of fast solar wind on Earth.

Shortwave propagation conditions will vary irregularly, while during

the ongoing bursts of intense solar wind, ionospheric attenuation

will increase at higher latitudes.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for April 25 to May 1 is 8, 5, 5, 5,

20, 18, and 12 with a mean of 10.4. The Predicted Planetary K Index

is 3, 2, 2, 2, 5, 5, and 4 with a mean of 3.3. 10.7 centimeter flux

is 115, 120, 125, 125, 125, 125, and 125 with a mean of 122.9.

For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.