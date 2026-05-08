Solar activity was at low levels this past week with occasional

B-class and isolated low-level C-class flares. The largest event of

the period was a C1.4/Sf flare from Region 4429 on May 5.



There are currently six numbered regions on the visible disk as 4434

decayed to plage and Region 4428 rotated beyond the western limb as

an E-type group. The remaining regions mostly showed signs of decay.

Region 4425 appeared stable, though full characterization is

difficult due to extreme limb proximity. Region 4429 showed continued

submergence and decay, decreasing in both area and length along with

a total loss of penumbra.



Region 4431 showed some minor new development, with a few small spots

emerging in both polarities following recent decay. Region 4432 had

minor emergence in its intermediate spots, despite an overall gradual

decrease in extent. The remaining regions were mostly stable.



No Earth-directed CMEs were observed in available coronagraph



Flare probabilities increase beginning May 8 as up to two active

regions rotate into view from beyond the eastern limb.

Considering the size of these regions and recent far-side eruptions

seen in coronagraph imagery, solar activity is expected to increase

May 8 - 9 with a chance for M-class (R1-R2/minor-moderate) flares and

a slight chance for X-class (R3/strong or greater) flares.



Solar wind parameters returned to near background levels as transient

coronal mass ejection (CME) influences waned. Solar wind speeds

averaged around 375 km/s. The phi angle was predominantly in a

positive (away) orientation for the majority of the period with a few

short-lived oscillations into a negative (toward) orientation during

the period.



Spaceweather.com reports a big and active sunspot hiding behind the

sun's northeastern limb is about to reveal itself, rotating into view

this weekend. A dramatic M2-class solar flare on May 7th confirmed

its approach. The unnamed sunspot has produced at least 5 CMEs in

recent days. If this production continues, Earth could soon be in

line for a solar storm.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, May 7, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



Overall solar activity declined slowly but steadily in late April and

early May. Eruptive activity was low, with active regions mostly and

featuring a simple magnetic field configuration. Geomagnetic activity

increased significantly only on May 4, after which the polarity of

the longitudinal component of the interplanetary magnetic field

returned to positive values. The ionosphere returned to a state

favorable for shortwave propagation since May 6.



Solar activity is likely to remain at current levels, while should

decline shortly and slightly in mid-May. Geomagnetically quiet days

can be expected starting May 10 again. Prior to that, there will be a

slight increase in activity, likely on May 8. No other significant

fluctuations are likely.



The latest solar report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNcaoB7be-k



The Predicted Planetary A Index for May 9 to May 15 is 10, 6, 5, 5,

5, 5, and 25 with a mean of 8.7. The Predicted Planetary K Index is

3, 2, 2, 2, 2, 2, and 5 with a mean of 2.6. 10.7 centimeter flux is

130, 130, 125, 125, 120, 115, and 120 with a mean of 123.6.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.