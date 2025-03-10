Solar activity, which has been at low levels, has returned to

moderate levels. Region AR4232 produced the largest event of the

period, an impulsive M3.6 flare (R1-minor) on October 1, 2025.



An associated Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) was observed in subsequent

SOHO LASCO/C2 coronagraph imagery that began on September 29.

Analysis and modelling of the ejecta is ongoing.



Newly numbered Region AR4237 remained relatively quiet as it

developed. Region AR4263 also produced an R1 event with an M1.0/Sf

flare near the end of the reporting period.



It is important to note that, after careful assessment of recent

magnetograph imagery, a spot previously associated to region AR4239

is now considered part of the AR4230, explaining its reported size

increase. A new region appeared but remained unnumbered until

further observation.



With multiple regions continuing to exhibit growth, flare activity

is likely to remain at moderate levels (R1-R2/minor-moderate) with a

slight chance for an X-class flare (R3-strong) through October 30.



Weak enhancements in the solar wind environment, that began

September 29, are likely to continue as influence from a negative

polarity Coronal Hole High Speed Stream (CH HSS) persists.



The CH HSS influences on the solar wind conditions near Earth are

expected to persist through October 5, as the planet continues to be

embedded at the CH associated co-rotating interactive region (CIR).

A recurrent negative CH was observed rotating into the East limb of

the visible solar disk during the period, but no impact is expected

from it in the upcoming days.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, October 2, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"During September, a relatively large number of sunspot groups were

observed on the solar disk, but there were almost no energetically

significant eruptions. It seemed to be the calm before the storm.

The question was what would cause the storm and how the disturbance

would develop. Important factors were: the proximity of the Autumn

Equinox and the configuration of areas on the solar disk.



"The following phenomena were key to further developments:

- The Russell-McPherron effect, in which the magnetic field lines of

the Sun and Earth can connect around the equinox.

- The source of the intensified solar wind heading towards Earth.



"The second condition was also met - we observed coronal holes No.

83 and 84 on the solar disk near active regions No. 4230 and 4238,

with the space between them being close enough to the central

meridian.



"The disturbance began with a so-called positive phase on the

afternoon of September 29 UTC, while the critical frequencies in the

F2 ionospheric layer initially rose for several hours. In the

following days, the solar wind speed gradually increased to an

impressive 800 km/s. The intensity of the geomagnetic disturbance

reached grade G3 (three-hour K indices rose to 6 to 7).



"The return of the ionosphere to normal conditions will be slow, as

solar activity is expected to gradually decline in the first half of

October. In addition, after a slight lull, another disturbance can

be expected around October 7, and even after that, the situation

will not be very calm."



The latest report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found on

YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a7mWOPWe0NA .



The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has a webpage that

discusses the current solar cycle progression:

https://www.swpc.noaa.gov/products/solar-cycle-progression .



The Predicted Planetary A Index for October 4 to 10 is 8, 8, 8, 5,

5, 5, and 5, with a mean of 6.3. The Predicted Planetary K Index is

3, 3, 3, 2, 2, 2, and 2, with a mean of 2.4. 10.7 centimeter flux

is 170, 165, 165, 165, 155, 155, and 155, with a mean of 161.4.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



