Solar activity remained at low levels this past week. Region 4436 was

responsible for the majority of the C-flare activity, including the

largest flare of the period, a C2.3 that peaked on May 13. Region

4432 rotated off the west limb. Two new regions were numbered during

the past 24 hours. Region 4437, which has since decayed to plage, and

4438, resulting in a total of 4 numbered regions now on the visible

disk.



No Earth-directed CMEs were observed in available coronagraph

imagery.



Solar activity is expected to remain predominately at low levels with

a chance for M-class (R1-R2/minor-moderate) flares through May 16.



The solar wind parameters reflected possible combined effects from a

coronal hole high speed stream (CH HSS) influence and a coronal mass

ejection (CME) that left the Sun on May 10. The speeds and densities

also showed enhancements during the period, with maximum speeds of

490 km/s, through these had decreased to 450 km/s by the end of the

period.



Solar wind parameters are expected to continue to be slightly

disturbed through May 14, as the glancing influence from the May 10

CME wanes and a positive polarity CH HSS remains geoeffective. On May

15 - 16, a corotating interaction region (CIR) associated with a

negative polarity CH HSS is anticipated to arrive near Earth, likely

resulting in more disturbed solar wind conditions.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, May 14, 2026 by F. K Janda, OK1HH



The decline in solar activity during the first two weeks of May was

expected and correctly predicted, although it occurred later than

during the previous solar rotation. The sunspot groups were small and

the magnetic field and their configurations was mostly simple.

Nevertheless, several solar flares occurred, the largest of which,

accompanied by a CME, was observed on May 10 in the northeast of the

solar disk. The time of observation (maximum of the event at 1339 UT)

corresponds to the occurrence of the Dellinger effect.



The distance of active regions on the Sun from coronal holes served

as relatively reliable indicators for predicting geomagnetic

activity. This is one reason why its increase on May 13 was predicted

with considerable accuracy. The forecast of the subsequent

disturbance, expected on May 15–17, is supported not only by

developments during the previous solar rotation (on April 18–21) but

also by observations of a CME that could impact Earth.



In the last third of the month, an increase in solar activity can be

expected without major geomagnetic disturbances, i.e., favorable

conditions regarding the state of the ionosphere.



The latest solar report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLnkogEGx5A



The Predicted Planetary A Index for May 16 to May 22 is 20, 18, 15,

5, 5, 8, and 10 with a mean of 11.6. The Predicted Planetary K Index

is 5, 5, 4, 2, 2, 3, and 3 with a mean of 3.4. 10.7 centimeter flux

is 125, 120, 122, 130, 130, 130, and 120 with a mean of 125.3.

For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.