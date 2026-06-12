Solar activity has been at low levels this past week with most of the C-level activity originating from Region 4465, including the largest flare of the week, a C2.6 observed on June 10. There are currently 7 numbered sunspot regions on the disk with Region 4467 decaying to plage.

There was a Type-II radio sweep detected by the Radio Solar Telescope Network (RSTN) on June 10. That radio emission was associated with a coronal mass ejection (CME) first observed at the NE quadrant by ground-based coronagraph imagery from HAO/MLSO coronagraph late June 10, and later by space-based coronagraph LASCO/C2. Modeling indicates there is no Earth-directed component.

Other CME activity was observed in the coronagraph imagery later in the period, but preliminary analysis indicated no Earth-directed component. Solar activity is expected to remain at low levels, with a chance for M-class flares and a slight chance for X-class flares. NOAA’s SOLAR-1 satellite became operational early on June 11, becoming the Space Weather Prediction Center’s primary source of solar wind data.

Solar wind speeds continued to decrease after the passage of a weak transient, reaching 374 km/s at the end of the period. Background solar wind conditions are expected through midday June 11 when a coronal hole high speed stream (CH HSS) is anticipated to become geoeffective through June 13.

Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's Ionosphere, June 11, 2026, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:

Overall solar activity is rather low, while is expected to continue declining through mid-June. Most active regions are relatively small, typically with a simple magnetic configuration. Nevertheless, class C flares are occasionally observed, sometimes accompanied by CMEs.

Currently, CMEs from June 9 and 11 are expected to arrive, leading to an increase in geomagnetic activity from June 12 to 14. A period of several days of calm activity is predicted to begin on June 16. Shortwave propagation has begun to be significantly affected by the sporadic E layer, while its increased activity can be expected to continue over the next few days.

The Predicted Planetary A Index for June 13 to June 19 is 6, 6, 8, 8, 5, 5, and 5 with a mean of 6.1. The Predicted Planetary K Index is 2, 2, 3, 3, 2, 2, and 2 with a mean of 2.3. 10.7 centimeter flux is 128, 120, 118, 120, 122, 122, and 125 with a mean of 122.1.

For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



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"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.