Solar activity reached moderate levels this past week, but has now

returned to, and remains at, lower levels. Region 4248 produced an

M1.1 flare on October 20, which was the largest event of the period.

Region 4261 was numbered this period as it rotated into better

viewing conditions.



Region 4262 was numbered this period as well, splitting it from

Region 4257. Additionally, new spots were noted near N08W00 and

N09E67 but went unnumbered due to a lack of flaring and time of

emergence. No Earth-directed CMEs were observed in available

coronagraph imagery. Solar activity is expected to remain low, with

a chance for isolated M-class flares (R1-R2/minor-moderate).



Additional notable activity included a type II radio sweep with an

estimated speed of 2,474 km/s and a type IV radio sweep that began

on October 21. Significant field line movement, appearing to

originate from beyond the northwestern limb, was observed in GOES

SUVI imagery beginning on October 21. The subsequent coronal mass

ejection (CME) was then first seen on LASCO C2 coronagraph imagery

on October 21. This event has been analyzed as a far-sided

asymmetric halo.



Solar wind parameters were mildly enhanced this period due to

negative polarity coronal hole high speed stream (CH HSS)

influences. Solar wind speeds exhibited a decreasing trend from

approximately 600 km/s to under 500 km/s by the period's end. Phi

was predominantly positive while undertaking brief excursions into

the positive solar sector. Mildly enhanced solar wind conditions and

waning negative polarity CH HSS influences were expected to

continue.



Solar activity is expected to be at moderate levels from October 31

to November 15 due to the return of Region 4246. Low levels are

expected to prevail to October 30, and then on November 14 and 15.

Geomagnetic field activity is expected to reach G1-G2

(Minor-Moderate) storm levels on October 28 to 30.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, October 23, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"Although it may not seem so at first glance, solar activity is

still at the peak of its 25th cycle. Although the number of sunspot

groups fell to six in mid-October, a week later it had risen to ten.

Few eruptions were observed on the solar disk, or the side of the

Sun facing Earth, including only a few that could be classified as

moderately strong based on the intensity of X-ray emissions.



"However, something is brewing on the far side of the Sun. This is

evidenced by the occurrence of three CMEs, the first on October 21

and the other two on October 22. The increased concentration of

protons with an energy of 10 MeV (and a lower concentration of 100

MeV) in the solar wind confirms that this is significant activity.

To analyze the development of the relevant activity, we will have to

wait until it appears on the eastern limb of the solar disk.



"The geomagnetic field has calmed down in recent days. The next

disturbance is expected around October 28. At first glance, this is

very good news for shortwave propagation conditions during the

weekend of October 25-26, but if geomagnetic activity increases

during these days, it will come as no surprise.



"In fact, with the right timing of the disturbance, it could be

followed by an increase in MUF and an overall improvement. Although

a significant deterioration in propagation conditions is expected

with a relatively high probability only after the aforementioned

disturbance (i.e., around October 29), it may occur earlier."



The Predicted Planetary A Index for October 25 to 31 is 10, 5, 5,

25, 35, 25, and 15, with a mean of 17.1. Predicted Planetary K

Index is 3, 2, 2, 5, 6, 5, and 4, with a mean of 3.9. 10.7-centimeter flux is 150, 150, 150, 145, 145, 145, and 140, with a mean of 146.4.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



