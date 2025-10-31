Solar activity has decreased to very low levels. Region 4266

exhibited signs of slight development as it gained asymmetric

penumbra surrounding its trailing spots. Meanwhile, Region 4267

underwent decay, losing several leading spots. Additional activity

included a coronal mass ejection (CME) off the NE limb on October

29.



An associated Type II radio sweep was reported with the CME; however

SUVI 195 imagery revealed the CME to have originated on the far

side. Also, an approximate 12 degree filament eruption, centered

near N27W24 was observed becoming unstable beginning October 29.

Most of the material of this event appeared to have been reabsorbed

with perhaps a faint and narrow CME escaping. Modeling of this event

revealed a possible glancing blow to the north of Earth by late on

November 2, but confidence is low in both the analysis of this event

and the modeling outcome.



Solar wind parameters continued to reflect positive polarity coronal

hole high speed stream (CH HSS) influences. Solar wind parameters

are expected to continue to reflect positive CH HSS influences

through November 1.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, October 30, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



"It is very rare for the situation on the Sun and between it and

Earth to be as relatively simple and clear as it has been in recent

days. This is one of the reasons why it was possible to make a

fairly accurate prediction of further developments. Although there

were concerns that an intensified solar wind could hit Earth as

early as October 26, the original forecast ultimately proved

accurate and the disturbance began on October 28. The last weekend

in October was thus marked by relatively good conditions for radio

wave propagation on all shortwave bands.



"Regular helioseismological observations of the far side of the Sun

are closely monitoring the only two currently active regions on the

Sun. They will begin to emerge on the eastern edge of the solar disk

in the first half of next week, which will immediately be reflected

in an increase in solar flux. This may peak around October 10, but

it seems that it will happen sooner.



"The increase in solar activity during the usual favorable seasonal

changes alone will result in improved conditions for shortwave

propagation. With a little luck, the improvement could peak around

November 8, when the next increase in geomagnetic activity can be

expected."



Solar activity is expected to be at moderate levels until November

15 due to the return of Region 4246. Low levels are expected to

prevail from November 14 to 22 as multiple regions depart the

visible disk.



A greater than 2 MeV electron flux at geosynchronous orbit is

expected to be at high levels until November 15 due to responses

from recurrent CH HSS influences. Moderate levels are expected from

November 16 to 22.



Geomagnetic field activity is expected to be at quiet to unsettled

levels on November 1 to 6, 10 to 14, and November 16 to 22. Active

conditions are expected from November 7 to 9, and November 15.



The latest video report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y8uEPcivbQ8 .



Spaceweather.com for October 31 reports on "Halloween Fireballs" and

the rapid brightening of Comet 3I/ATLAS.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for November 1 to 7 is 8, 5, 5, 5,

5, 5, 8, and 12, with a mean of 6.9. Predicted Planetary K Index is

3, 2, 2, 2, 2, 3, and 4, with a mean of 2.6. 10.7-centimeter flux

is 130, 130, 135, 140, 140, 140, and 140, with a mean of 136.4.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.



