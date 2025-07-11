Solar activity has reached high levels due to a pair of X-class

flares.



The first was an X1.8 on November 4 from Region 4274. Associated

with the flare were Type IV radio sweeps, 160 sfu Tenflare, and a

partial halo coronal mass ejection (CME) directed mostly off the NE

limb in coronagraph imagery. Although the majority of the ejecta is

expected to pass behind Earth, there is the possibility of a shock

enhancement late on November 6 to early on November 7. Region 4274

continued to be in a growth phase; however, the intermediate spots

appeared to begin to separate from the larger trailing spots.



An X1.1 flare was also observed on November 4 from a region just

beyond E limb near S15. Associated with this flare were a Type IV

radio sweep and a non-Earth directed CME observed off the SE limb on

November 4.



Solar wind parameters were mildly enhanced, but in decline. Solar

wind speed decreased from approximately 480 km/s to nearly 420 km/s.



Solar activity is expected to be at moderate levels on November 3 to

17 to the delayed return of Regions 4246 and 4248, that seem to be

rotating into the Earthside solar disk between November 3 to 4. At

least two other regions are expected to emerge from the East limb

until November 10, as observed at GONG farside images.



G1 storm is likely on November 7 to 8 due to reccurrence of CH HSS

influences. R1/R2 radio blackouts are possible during the November 3

to 9 period due to the returning Regions 4246 and 4248.



Weekly Commentary on the Sun, the Magnetosphere, and the Earth's

Ionosphere, November 6, 2025, by F. K. Janda, OK1HH:



The minimum activity of the Sun during its last rotation was recorded

at the end of October. The solar radio flux fell from 162 s.f.u.,

measured on October 15, to 115 s.f.u. on November 1. During the same

period, the number of sunspot groups on the solar disk decreased from

ten to two. However, coronal mass ejections, observed mainly near the

eastern limb of the solar disk, indicated that the level of activity

would soon increase rapidly.



The solar flux then began to rise quickly, reaching 159 s.f.u. on

November 4. Energetically significant flares were produced mainly by

active region No. 4274, while the Earth's atmosphere was hit by

protons with energies up to 10 MeV. The significantly intensified

solar wind was caused by the extensive coronal hole No. 94, which

passes through the central meridian at the same time. The onset of

the expected intense geomagnetic disturbance was predicted for

November 6, but it began a day earlier. On the evening of November 5,

it reached grade G3, with three-day indices up to K=6, while

continued until the forenoon hours of UTC the following day. The

effect on the ionosphere was very strong; from the beginning of the

disturbance, MUF values dropped significantly and remained very low

even on November 6.



It appears that active region No. 4274 has enough energy in reserve

to continue its eruptive activity in the coming days. As the coronal

hole No. 94 shows no signs of shrinking, we can expect not only a

further increase in solar activity in the first half of November, but

also several geomagnetic disturbances. The effects on the Earth's

ionosphere will be highly probable. Although MUF values will often

increase at the onset of disturbances, this will be followed by a

decrease accompanied by increased attenuation. This will very often

be accompanied by the scattering of radio waves on ionospheric

inhomogeneities.



The latest video report from Dr. Tamitha Skov, WX6SWW, can be found

on YouTube.



The Predicted Planetary A Index for November 8 to 14 is 25, 18, 12,

10, 5, 5, 5 with a mean of 11.4. Predicted Planetary K Index is 5, 4,

4, 3, 2, 2, 2 with a mean of 3.1. 10.7 centimeter flux 135, 135, 132,

140, 140, 145, 145 with a mean of 138.8.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service web page at, http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For

an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere . Information and

tutorials on propagation can be found at, http://k9la.us/ .



Also, check this:



https://bit.ly/3Rc8Njt



"Understanding Solar Indices" from September 2002 QST.

