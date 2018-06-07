The August edition of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to view the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device.

● See images – and new products – from the 2018 Dayton Hamvention.

● Try a novel approach to using windowed feed lines.

● Build a two-element Yagi antenna for 17 meters.

● Learn the symbolism behind the FCC Seal.

…and much more!

● See our video demonstration of the HF Signals BITX40 40-meter SSB transceiver.

