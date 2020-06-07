The August issue of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop computer. Click here to go to the ARRL Magazines page to read QST and all other ARRL magazines in digital format. You can also read them on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device with the ARRL Mags app.

In this issue . . .

● Create an Arduino-based WSPR beacon.

● Learn how trees effect antenna performance.

● Build a 2-meter antenna that’s disguised as a weathervane.

… and much more!