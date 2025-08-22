ARRL honors the work of amateur radio operators who grow the hobby by advancing technology used within, and the operating culture, of the Amateur Radio Service. At the Second Meeting of the ARRL Board of Directors, hams and journalists who have covered amateur radio were honored with awards.

The ARRL Technical Innovation Award is granted annually to individuals who are licensed radio amateurs with accomplishments and contributions which are of the most exemplary nature within the framework of technical research, development, and application of new ideas and future systems in the context of amateur radio activities. The Board bestowed the 2025 ARRL Technical Innovation Award on Matthew Wishek, NBØX, for his work on development of Opulent Voice Minimum Shift Keying transceiver implementation, and “modem module” architecture.

The ARRL Technical Service Award is given annually to individuals who are licensed radio amateurs whose service to the amateur community and/or society at large is of the most exemplary nature within the framework of amateur radio technical activities. The 2025 award was issued to Bill Meara, N2CQR, and Dean Souleles, KK4DAS, who have developed and facilitated the “SolderSmoke Direct Conversion Receiver Challenge” education project, which has enabled high school students and many amateur radio operators to construct a working HF receiver.

The ARRL Herb S. Brier Instructor of the Year Award recognizes the very best in amateur radio instruction and recruitment in memory of Herb S. Brier, W9AD (SK), long-time CQ Novice Editor, who represented the spirit of effective, caring, amateur radio instruction. The 2025 ARRL Herb S. Brier Instructor of the Year Award was awarded to Dennis Simon, KB7UTV.

The ARRL Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Award is given annually to a licensed radio amateur under the age of 21 whose accomplishments and contributions to both the community of amateur radio and the local community are of the most exemplary nature. Alexia Snethen, KM6LGG, received the 2025 ARRL Hiram Percy Maxim Award. She also is the recipient of the ARRL Foundation Goldfarb Memorial Scholarship.

The Philip J. McGan Silver Antenna Award is given to a licensed radio amateur for volunteer public relations efforts on behalf of amateur radio who best exemplifies the public relations efforts of Philip J. McGan, WA2MBQ (SK). The 2025 awardee is Micah Martin, KN6VUT, of California, who has been recognized by his peers for his exemplary service in the Tehachapi Amateur Radio Association (TARA) as the club’s Public Information Officer (PIO), leading to a 59% increase in club membership and nearly tripling the number of license applicants in the area.

The Bill Leonard Professional Media Award pays tribute to late CBS News President Bill Leonard, W2SKE, by recognizing professional journalists whose outstanding coverage highlights the enjoyment, importance, and public service value the amateur radio service has to offer. The 2025 award for print reporting was given to Makena Kelly and Dell Cameron of WIRED for their article, “Through Hurricanes Helene and Milton, Amateur Radio Triumphs When All Else Fails®”. The award for video reporting was bestowed upon NBC TODAY Correspondent Harry Smith for his report, “Meet the students using radio waves to contact the ISS”.

More information about ARRL awards, along with nomination instructions, can be found on the ARRL website.