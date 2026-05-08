Hamvention® 2026 is just over a week away, and the world’s largest in-person amateur radio gathering promises another three-day weekend of total immersion in all things ham radio. According to the Dayton Amateur Radio Association, more than 30,000 people are expected to descend on the Greene County Fair and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio, on May 15-17. Attendees will discover the latest and greatest in ham radio equipment and technology from more than 500 indoor exhibitors, learn about virtually all aspects of our hobby at nearly 60 forums, and scour the 2,500-space outdoor flea market for bargains and hard-to-find accessories.

The theme of this year’s Hamvention is “Radio Adventure,” which is reflected in many of the forum topics, including Summits and Parks on the Air®, high-altitude ballooning, and DXpeditions to remote locations. There is also a youth focus, with the annual Radio Club of America youth forum, booths on radio scouting, Youth DX Adventure and Youth on the Air (YOTA), as well as the ARRL Youth Rally on Saturday afternoon — which includes a hidden transmitter hunt, handheld radio sprint, and the chance to contact a parachute-mobile station.

ARRL’s large exhibit area will serve as a hub for attendees, including free handheld radio testing for spurious emissions by the ARRL Lab, opportunities to meet the organization’s leaders and program representatives, and author book-signings. Students representing the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program (CARP) will be on hand to showcase amateur radio at their schools. Other ARRL booths will highlight major 2026 activities including the Year of the Club, the Worked All States America250 award, and Field Day. A comprehensive listing of ARRL activities at Hamvention is available.

Beyond the fairgrounds, the Xenia-area ham radio adventure stretches into a nearly week-long series of events, including Four Days in May for low-power (QRP) enthusiasts, and Contest University, before Hamvention begins; dinners and evening gatherings for DXers, contesters, and various interest groups; and a 3-day AUXCOMM class for emergency communicators the following week. Plus, if you’re in the area and not sure about attending Hamvention, admission on Sunday is free!

Hamvention spokesman Michael Kalter, W8CI, says the event — which dates back to 1952 — is “a living, breathing community — part festival, part classroom, part marketplace, and part reunion (where) visitors from across North America and around the world gather each year … transforming a quiet Ohio city into the international capital of amateur radio for one unforgettable weekend.”

More information and tickets are available on the Hamvention website. The free ARRL Events app, produced in partnership with Hamvention, is available to navigate the complete program, exhibits, and prize drawings. Download the app at www.tripbuildermedia.com/apps/arrl or use the web version.