The January edition of Digital QST on the new PageSuite platform is now available. Click here to view the issue. The new viewing platform brings a number of changes, so members are advised to download and read the QST PageSuite Manual here.

If you view Digital QST on an Apple smartphone or tablet, please update your current QST app. In the App Store app, tap the Updates icon in the menu along the bottom, scroll until you see the QST app and then tap UPDATE. This will overwrite the older app with the new PageSuite version.

If you are an Android user, you will also need to update your current QST app.

For both Apple and Android devices, updating to the new PageSuite app will clear your device of all downloaded QST issues that you may have accumulated previously.

Finally, Kindle Fire users will be pleased to learn that there is a now a QST app for their device. Just do a search for the QST app in the Kindle Fire app store.

Please note: If you are prompted to enter an e-mail address upon signing into either the desktop version of Digital QST, or the app, enter your ARRL website user name instead.

In the January issue . . .

● Build a high-voltage, lightweight power supply.

● Put a Yaesu FT-817 transceiver on 222 MHz.

● Add squelch delay lights to your station.

● Try an Arduino CW IDer.

● Build a motorized telescoping mast.

● Add Software Defined Radio technology to your existing transceiver.

…and much more!