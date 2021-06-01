The Japan International DX Meeting (JIDXM) committee, in cooperation with CQ magazine, has announced awards to DXpedition teams and individuals who made outstanding contributions to the world’s DX community. The 2020 JIDXM award program will recognize the VP8PJ South Orkney DXpedition Team (February 2020), the VP2VB Yasme Memorial Expedition Team (March 2020), and the TO0Z St. Barthelemy Expedition Team (September 2020) as DXpeditions of the year.

“Despite the situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, these teams overcame all the difficulties and organized DXpeditions successfully with fine teamwork.”

The JIDXM Contribution Award 2020 went to Joe Taylor, K1JT, for his development of WSJT-X software “with cutting-edge digital technology,” and to ARRL Director of Operations Norm Fusaro, W3IZ, “for demonstrating brilliant leadership in managing the DXCC Award program” during the pandemic.