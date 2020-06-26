The digital edition of the July/August issue of the National Contest Journal (NCJ) is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to go the ARRL Magazines page and scroll down to access this and other ARRL publications. NCJ is also available for reading on with the ARRL Mags app on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device.

In this issue:

● “Aging and Radiosport — Part 1” by Dr Frank M. Howell, K4FMH

● “Taking QSO Party Contesting to the Next Level” by Tom Williams, N2CU

● “¡Viva Bijagua! Our Week at TI7W for the ARRL DX CW” by Lee Finkel, KY7M

● “Ode to the Superhet” by Dr John W. Thompson, K3MD

… and much more!