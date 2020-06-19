The July/August issue of Digital QEX is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to go the ARRL Magazines page and scroll down to access this and other ARRL publications. QEX is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device.

In this issue:

● Gene Marcus W3PM/GM4YRE, builds a project that includes a two-channel VFO, WSPR source, frequency counter, and a clock.

● Steve Franke, K9AN; Bill Somerville, G4WJS; and Joe Taylor, K1JT, describe the FT4 and FT8 digital modes implemented in WSJT-X.

● Steve Stearns, K6OIK, explores general uniform transmission lines having complex characteristic impedance and propagation constants.

… and much more!