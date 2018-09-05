The June edition of Digital QST is now available for viewing on your desktop or laptop. Click here to view the issue. It is also available for reading on your Apple, Android, or Kindle Fire device.

Our Official ARRL Field Day Issue!

● Give your Field Day operation a boost with a wire beam antenna for 20 meters.

● Learn how to make satellite contacts for bonus points.

● String a 40-meter wire Yagi antenna in the trees.

● Power your Field Day site with a hybrid electric car.



Enjoy Content You Won’t Find in the Print Edition…

● See the video review of the Expert Electronics ColibriNANO SDR Receiver by Pascal Villeneuve, VA2PV.



Every issue of QST is filled with the news and features you need to keep active in Amateur Radio.