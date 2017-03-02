The K7RA Solar Update
Over the past reporting week (January 26 through February 1) average daily sunspot number declined 21.1 points to 31.6, compared to the previous seven days.
Average daily planetary A index increased from 8 to 15.6, and average mid-latitude A index rose 5 points to 11.4.
Predicted solar flux is 75 on February 3, 74 on February 4-5, 75 on February 6-10, 77 on February 11-12, then 78, 79 and 81 on February 13-15, 83 on February 16-18, 85 on February 19-21, 80 on February 22-24, then 75 and 76 on February 25-26, 75 on February 27 through March 1, 74 on March 2-3, 72 on March 4-5, 75 and 76 on March 6-7, 77 on March 8-11 and 78, 79 and 81 on March 12-14.
Predicted planetary A index is 16, 14, 12, 10 and 8 on February 3-7, 5 on February 8-13, 15 on February 14, 10 on February 15-16, 8 on February 17-18, 5 on February 19-21, 10 and 15 on February 22-23, 10 on February 24-26, then 25, 20 and 18 on February 27 through March 1, 15 on March 2-4, then 10 and 8 on March 5-6, 5 on March 7-12, 15 on March 13, 10 on March 14-15, and 8 on March 16-17.
Geomagnetic activity forecast for the period February 3-March 2, 2017 from OK1HH. Geomagnetic field will be:
Quiet on February 12, 26
Mostly quiet on February 10-11, 13-14, 22-23
Quiet to unsettled on February 9, 21, 27
Quiet to active on February 4-6, 8, 16-17, 20, 25, 28
Active to disturbed on February 3, 7, 15, 18-19, 24, March 1-2
Amplifications of the solar wind from coronal holes are expected on February 3-7, (8-9,) 16-21, (22,) 26-27
Remark: Parenthesis means lower probability of activity enhancement.
Thanks to David Moore for this article on how NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope sees events on the Sun’s far side: http://bit.ly/2kZmd4h
For more information concerning radio propagation, see the ARRL Technical Information Service at http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere.
An archive of past propagation bulletins is at http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation. More good information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/.
Monthly propagation charts between four USA regions and twelve overseas locations are at http://arrl.org/propagation. Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins.
Sunspot numbers for January 26 through February 1, 2017 were 31, 33, 28, 24, 35, 42, and 28, with a mean of 31.6. 10.7 cm flux was 83.1, 80.3, 78.5, 76.6, 77, 76, and 76, with a mean of 78.2. Estimated planetary A indices were 13, 21, 9, 7, 6, 24, and 29, with a mean of 15.6. Estimated mid-latitude A indices were 11, 17, 7, 5, 5, 16, and 19, with a mean of 11.4.
Back