Average daily sunspot number was 11.9 over the past reporting week (January 4-10, 2018) compared to zero (no sunspots) over the previous seven days. But average daily solar flux declined slightly, 70.4 to 69.9.



Average daily planetary A index went from 5.1 to 5.4, and average mid-latitude A index changed from 3.4 to 4.6.



Predicted solar flux is 70 on January 12-21, 72 on January 22-27, 70 on January 28 to February 17, 72 on February 18-23, and 70 on February 24-25.



Predicted planetary A index is 5 on January 12, then 15, 12 and 8 on January 13-15, 5 on January 16-19, then 12, 10, 8 and 6 on January 20-23, 5 on January 24-27, 10 on January 28, 5 on January 29 through February 3, then 12, 8, 5 and 8 on February 4-7, 5 on February 8-9, then 10, 15 and 10 on February 10-12, 5 on February 13-15, then 12, 10, 8 and 6 on February 16-19, 5 on February 20-23, 10 on February 24, and 5 on February 25.



"Geomagnetic activity forecast for the period January 12 to February 7, 2018



Geomagnetic field will be:

quiet on January 19, 26, 31, February 7

mostly quiet on January 18, 25, 30, February 3, 6

quiet to unsettled on January 12, 15, 20, 24, 29, February 2, 5

quiet to active on January 14, 16, 21, 23, 27-28, February 1, 4

active to disturbed on January 13, (17,) 22



Amplifications of the solar wind from coronal holes are expected

on January 12-14, 19-20, (21-22, 28-31,

February 1,) 5-6, (7)



Remark:

- Parenthesis means lower probability of activity enhancement.

- Current forecasts still is less reliable again.



New Year's compliment-version for normal people: http://ok1hh.sweb.cz/PF2018HH_afj.JPG



Ham radio version: http://ok1hh.sweb.cz/PF2018HH_ahh.JPG



F.K. Janda, OK1HH

(from Czech Propagation Interested Group compiling this geomagnetic activity weekly forecasts since 1978).

e-mail: ok1hh@rsys.cz "





Here is an article about a propagation mode I had not heard of, Equatorial Spread-F: http://bit.ly/2lYSaHO





Look at this. A pretty technical article about sunspots and temperature: http://bit.ly/2Ey9hb6



Let’s look at recent appearances of sunspots, and sunspot area.



If we look at recent sunspot numbers: ftp://ftp.swpc.noaa.gov/pub/indices/DSD.txt



We see that new sunspots appeared on January 4, 8 and 11. (Check the New Regions column, fifth from the left).



Also note in the fourth column, the “Sunspot Area 10E-6 Hemis” column.



This shows the area of total observed sunspots on the visible sun, in millionths of a solar hemisphere. You can observe that the sunspot area began at 20 (10E-6 Hemis.) on the first day of the new sunspot group (on January 4). Note the same sunspot group contracted to half that area for at least the following week.



You can check sunspot numbers, solar flux and sunspot area for 2017 at: ftp://ftp.swpc.noaa.gov/pub/indices/old_indices/2017_DSD.txt



Check out this resource on sunspot area, from Peter Meadows: http://www.petermeadows.com/html/area.html#top



Note other resources from Peter: http://www.petermeadows.com/



Interesting site for a private/public observatory in the UAE: http://alsadeemastronomy.ae/





Thanks to Don, AA2F/9, for checking my data averages.



Sunspot numbers for January 4-10, 2018 were 13, 11, 11, 11, 13, 13, and 11, with a mean of 11.9. 10.7 cm flux was 69.5, 69.3, 69.4, 69.9, 70.3, 70.8, and 70.4, with a mean of 69.9. Estimated planetary A indices were 4, 5, 3, 3, 9, 9, and 5, with a mean of 5.4. Estimated mid-latitude A indices were 3, 5, 2, 2, 9, 7, and 4, with a mean of 4.6.