Another week went by with no sunspots. Average daily sunspot number this week rose from 69.9 to 70.4. Average planetary A index rose from 3.6 to 8.3.

Predicted solar flux is 70 on November 29 through December 6, 69 on December 7-8, 70 on December 9-22, 69 on December 23 through January 4, and 70 on January 5-12.

Planetary A index is predicted at 5 on November 29 through December 2, 8 on December 3-4, 5 on December 5-7, 8 on December 8, 5 on December 9-12, 6 on December 13, 5 on December 14-17, then 12 and 10 on December 18-19, 8 on December 20-25, 5 on December 26 through January 8, 6 on January 9, and 5 on January 10-12.



OK1HH sent this:

Geomagnetic activity forecast for the period November 29-December 24, 2019

Geomagnetic field will be

quiet on November 29-30, December 1, 10-16

quiet to unsettled on: December 2, 7-9, 17, 20-14

quiet to active on: December 3-6

unsettled to active on: December 18-19

active to disturbed:- none

Solar wind will intensify on December (3-9, 13-14,) 16-17, (18-24). Parenthesis means lower probability of activity enhancement.



Mike Schaffer, KA3JAW of Easton, Pennsylvania observed effects from this meteor event: https://bit.ly/2XUaYe6. This event is mentioned in the new video from WX6SWW referenced at the end of this bulletin.

Mike wrote: "I had two low, one medium, and one high quality pings on FM broadcast (89.1) during the peak which lasted for sixteen minutes from 11:52 pm - 12:08 am.

“I was using a dual-purpose home/auto Visteon HD Jump Radio with an auto monopole antenna in the horizontal plane poking out the second story radio room north window that is physically orientated to the north/south, giving a RF beam direction from the west-east.

“Nothing was seen on the AirSpy HF+ SDR Console spectrum analyzer, waterfall displays with an Antennacraft TV VHF-Lo band (channels 2-6), five element Yagi, model Y526, laying on the top of the backyard shed with a 30 degree pitch angle aimed westerly on analog TV channel 2 (video 55.250, -/+), for detection of active Canadian stations.

“In my opinion the RF meteor scatter propagation outburst activity was fairly good within a short matter of time."

There is the latest video from WX6SWW: https://youtu.be/yrxSkVTS5aI



If you would like to make a comment or have a tip for our readers, email the author at k7ra@arrl.net.

For more information concerning radio propagation, see the ARRL Technical Information Service at http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals. For an explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere.

An archive of past propagation bulletins is at http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation. More good information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/.

Monthly propagation charts between four USA regions and twelve overseas locations are at http://arrl.org/propagation.

Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins.

Sunspot numbers for November 21 through 27, 2019 were 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, and 0, with a mean of 0. 10.7 cm flux was 70.8, 69.6, 70.2, 70.6, 69.5, 70.4, and 71.5, with a mean of 70.4. Estimated planetary A indices were 12, 13, 10, 11, 5, 3, and 4, with a mean of 8.3. Middle latitude A index was 7, 8, 7, 8, 5, 3, and 2, with a mean of 5.7.