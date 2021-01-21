We just witnessed 12 consecutive days with no sunspots, which many of us found a bit unsettling. But fortunately Solar Cycle 25 activity returned with a new sunspot on January 15.

Average daily sunspot number increased from zero last week, to 14.7 in the January 14-20 reporting period.

Average daily solar flux rose from 73.8 to 76.1, and geomagnetic indicators sank to very quiet levels. Average daily planetary A index dropped from 5.9 to 4, and average daily middle latitude A index from 4.4 to 3.

The outlook for the next month looks good. Predicted daily solar flux for the next 30 days is 80 on January 21 – 28; 75 on January 29 – February 3; 76 for February 4 – 10; 77 for February 11 –17, and 76 on February 18 – 19.

Predicted planetary A index is 14, 10, and 8 on January 21 – 23; 5 on January 24 – 25; 8 on January 26 – 28; 5 on January 29 – 31; 10 on February 1 – 2; 5 on February 3 – 13; 10, 10, 12, and 10 on February 14 – 17, and 5 on February 18 – 19.

Sunspot numbers for January 14 – 20 were 0, 13, 15, 23, 13, 14, and 25, with a mean of 14.7. The 10.7-centimeter flux was 73.6, 73.4, 77.7, 77.2, 75.3, 78.1, and 77.2, with a mean of 76.1. Estimated planetary A indices were 2, 3, 4, 3, 4, 6, and 6, with a mean of 4. Middle latitude A index was 1, 2, 2, 2, 3, 6, and 5, with a mean of 3.