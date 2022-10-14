Average daily sunspot numbers and solar flux increased this week,

with sunspot numbers going from 111.4 to 114.9, and flux values from

149.2 to 155.3.



A feel-good exercise is to compare these numbers with a year ago,

when the sunspot reading in 2021 Propagation Forecast Bulletin

ARLP041 was only 30.7 and flux was 86.9. Solar Cycle 25 progression

is better than predicted.



October 9 saw a planetary A index reading of 25. On that day

Spaceweather.com warned that sunspot AR3112 had a delta-class

magnetic field with energy for strong solar flares.



The next day they posted movies of two flares, seen here,

https://bit.ly/3T82fQS and here, https://bit.ly/3evItjp .



Predicted solar flux from USAF and NOAA shows values peaking during

the first week in November at 160.



The forecast shows flux values of 130, 120, 115 and 117 on October

14-17, 120 on October 18-20, 130 and 138 on October 21-22, 140 on

October 23-25, then 145, 145 and 150 on October 26-28, then 155, 155

and 152 on October 29-31, 160 on November 1-8, then 150, 140 and 135

on November 9-11, 130 on November 12-13, 135 on November 14, 138 on

November 15-17, and 140 on November 18-21.



Predicted planetary A index is 5 on October 14, 8 on October 15-16,

5 on October 17-19, 12 on October 20-21, 5 on October 22-26, then

12, 15, 12 and 20 on October 27-30, 15 on October 31 through

November 1, then 18, 15 and 12 on November 2-4, 20 on November 5-6,

then 8 and 12 on November 7-8, then 5, 5, 12 and 10 on November

9-12, then 5 on November 13-15, 12 on November 16-17, and 5 on

November 18-22.



With increased solar activity and the progression into the Fall

season, I am seeing improved conditions on 10 meters, including more

beacon reports for my K7RA/B CW beacon on 28.2833 MHz.



F.K. Janda, OK1HH wrote:



"A greater number of active regions on the Sun, and therefore higher

total solar activity may be interesting for observers who are on the

lookout for remarkable phenomena. Moreover, it will certainly please

those radio amateurs who like to communicate on the shortest

shortwave bands, but that's where the easy part of the prediction

ends.



"Along with more flares, we also saw more CMEs. More accurately: too

many CMEs to make a forecast. The Sun was throwing several plasma

clouds into space nearly every day. Many of the CMEs were weak, some

overlapping and heading in different directions. The disturbances

could occur at any time. Their irregular occurrence was observed

between October 3 and 10. Only after that did the Earth's

magnetosphere calm down.



"The CME of 4 October apparently did not hit the Earth. It was not

until the eruption in AR3112 on October 7 that it did. Therefore, we

observed a G1-class geomagnetic storm on October 9. In addition, we

observed eruptive activity that may have affected the Earth from the

smaller AR3116.



"All of this took place in the northwest quadrant of the solar disk,

and as the active regions approached the western limb of the solar

disk, the overall activity slowly decreased.



"Some CMEs took us by surprise and caused unexpected disturbances,

while other CMEs that should have hit Earth did not. We were pleased

to note a quiet development since October 11 with solar activity

still sufficiently high, contributed to improved shortwave

propagation.



"We now expect a gradual decrease in solar activity, but this will

be replaced by an increase later in October."



John, W2QL wrote:



"I decoded HC2FG on 6m FT8, 50.315.143 on 8 October 2022 at 1526

UTC, -18 dB.



"My equipment was a MFJ 6m Moxon in 3rd floor bedroom, SDRPlay

RSPDuo, QTH Fairfax, VA, FM18iu."



Jon Jones, N0JK wrote:



"Some odd F2 conditions October 8. First, 6 meters was open from the

southeast U.S. to Ecuador in the morning around 1500 UTC. I was on

6M portable with a 5 el Yagi, but nil in Kansas. To me it appeared

to be F2.



"10 meters was wide open to Europe. 9H1TT was 59+++ on SSB, as were

3 stations in Lebanon on 28.647 MHz. No luck with the OD5 stations,

but I worked EA7GAK, 9H1TT on SSB, and HA7TM on FT8 with 50 watts

and a whip antenna 'fixed mobile' from my portable site in northeast

Kansas.



"Solar Cycle 25 appears to be ramping up!



"Also worked IS0/OM2TW on SSB with 50 watts and vertical whip on

car."



Another of the many articles about the scary Carrington Event,

although this is the first time I have seen the claim that the flare

was so powerful, that telegraph messages could be sent through the

aurora! 1859 was long before the invention of radio, and longer

still before radio waves were observed propagating through the

aurora:



https://bit.ly/3CQEveO



Does anyone know how to get rid of that annoying video pop-up? I

cannot kill it.



Send your tips, reports, observations, questions, and comments to

k7ra@arrl.net.



For more information concerning shortwave radio propagation, see

http://www.arrl.org/propagation and the ARRL Technical Information

Service at http://arrl.org/propagation-of-rf-signals . For an

explanation of numbers used in this bulletin, see

http://arrl.org/the-sun-the-earth-the-ionosphere .



An archive of past propagation bulletins is at

http://arrl.org/w1aw-bulletins-archive-propagation . More good

information and tutorials on propagation are at http://k9la.us/ .



Instructions for starting or ending email distribution of ARRL

bulletins are at http://arrl.org/bulletins .



Sunspot numbers for October 6 through 12, 2022 were 139, 146, 137,

114, 134, 72, and 62, with a mean of 114.9. 10.7 cm flux was 155.7,

159.7, 157.2, 160.5, 163.2, 150.3, and 140.6, with a mean of 155.3.

Estimated planetary A indices were 18, 15, 12, 25, 10, 7, and 6,

with a mean of 13.3. Middle latitude A index was 14, 12, 10, 18, 8,

7, and 4, with a mean of 10.4.